13 photos of the extensive 'Riffa House' near Leeds with cottages, paddock and views of the Wharfe Valley

Riffa House near Leeds it a truly unique home with two cottages and a paddock.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 12th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Fine & Country has listed this luxurious home on Harrogate Road in Castley, near the Leeds market town Otley for £950,000.

The main house comprise a bright entry hall leading to a spacious dining room, modern breakfast kitchen, elegant sitting room and separate dining room as well as a study.

On the first floor are five bedrooms, of which two have their own private en-suites, and a family bathroom with bathtub.

Externally are large lawned gardens, a separate and enclosed paddock and two equipped cottages.

Riffa House is a beautifully designed family home with two cottages near Leeds.

1. Exterior

Riffa House is a beautifully designed family home with two cottages near Leeds. Photo: Fine & Country

The entrance porch leads into this welcoming hallway with wood effect flooring providing access to all principal rooms.

2. Entrance hallway

The entrance porch leads into this welcoming hallway with wood effect flooring providing access to all principal rooms. Photo: Fine & Country

The breakfast kitchen with ample base and wall units.

3. Kitchen

The breakfast kitchen with ample base and wall units. Photo: Fine & Country

A gorgeous family room with a multi fuel fireplace and double doors leading onto the rear courtyard area.

4. Family room

A gorgeous family room with a multi fuel fireplace and double doors leading onto the rear courtyard area. Photo: Fine & Country

The formal sitting room features two large bay windows, a picture rail and reclaimed fireplace.

5. Sitting room

The formal sitting room features two large bay windows, a picture rail and reclaimed fireplace. Photo: Fine & Country

Glass doors leads to this spacious dining room which also has a decorative bay window.

6. Dining room

Glass doors leads to this spacious dining room which also has a decorative bay window. Photo: Fine & Country

