The main house comprise a bright entry hall leading to a spacious dining room, modern breakfast kitchen, elegant sitting room and separate dining room as well as a study.
On the first floor are five bedrooms, of which two have their own private en-suites, and a family bathroom with bathtub.
Externally are large lawned gardens, a separate and enclosed paddock and two equipped cottages.
1. Exterior
Riffa House is a beautifully designed family home with two cottages near Leeds. Photo: Fine & Country
2. Entrance hallway
The entrance porch leads into this welcoming hallway with wood effect flooring providing access to all principal rooms. Photo: Fine & Country
3. Kitchen
The breakfast kitchen with ample base and wall units. Photo: Fine & Country
4. Family room
A gorgeous family room with a multi fuel fireplace and double doors leading onto the rear courtyard area. Photo: Fine & Country
5. Sitting room
The formal sitting room features two large bay windows, a picture rail and reclaimed fireplace. Photo: Fine & Country
6. Dining room
Glass doors leads to this spacious dining room which also has a decorative bay window. Photo: Fine & Country
