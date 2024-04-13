The home, on Highfield Drive in Rawdon is on the market with Fine & Country for £1,150,000.

It comprises a grand hallway leading to a stunning sitting room with bay window, a separate family room and a modern dining kitchen with access to a conservatory.

On the first floor is a landing leading to four double bedrooms and the family bathroom. Up the stairs to the top floor are two further double bedrooms and a shower room.

Externally is a driveway leading to a large carport with parking for multiple vehicles. The garden sits to the front of the property and is mainly laid to lawn enclosed with mature trees and a sun trap seating area offering magnificent views.

1 . Exterior This highly desirable residence with magnificent gardens and views is on the market for £1,150,000. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

2 . Hallway The beautiful hallway sets the tone for the home. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room An elegant sitting room with fireplace and large bay window providing breathtaking views. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

4 . Dining kitchen The large open kitchen has a central island and a range of bespoke handmade base and wall units. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

5 . Family room There is also a separate family room with wooden flooring and a gas fireplace with wooden surround. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

6 . Utility room The ground floor also has a handy and spacious utility room. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales