The home, on Highfield Drive in Rawdon is on the market with Fine & Country for £1,150,000.
It comprises a grand hallway leading to a stunning sitting room with bay window, a separate family room and a modern dining kitchen with access to a conservatory.
On the first floor is a landing leading to four double bedrooms and the family bathroom. Up the stairs to the top floor are two further double bedrooms and a shower room.
Externally is a driveway leading to a large carport with parking for multiple vehicles. The garden sits to the front of the property and is mainly laid to lawn enclosed with mature trees and a sun trap seating area offering magnificent views.
