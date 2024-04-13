13 photos of an opulent Leeds home built in the 1850s with incredible views in an idyllic location

Highfield is a home in Leeds oozing with character over more than 3,500 square feet of living accommodation.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 13th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

The home, on Highfield Drive in Rawdon is on the market with Fine & Country for £1,150,000.

It comprises a grand hallway leading to a stunning sitting room with bay window, a separate family room and a modern dining kitchen with access to a conservatory.

On the first floor is a landing leading to four double bedrooms and the family bathroom. Up the stairs to the top floor are two further double bedrooms and a shower room.

Externally is a driveway leading to a large carport with parking for multiple vehicles. The garden sits to the front of the property and is mainly laid to lawn enclosed with mature trees and a sun trap seating area offering magnificent views.

1. Exterior

The beautiful hallway sets the tone for the home.

2. Hallway

The beautiful hallway sets the tone for the home. Photo: Fine & Country

An elegant sitting room with fireplace and large bay window providing breathtaking views.

3. Sitting room

An elegant sitting room with fireplace and large bay window providing breathtaking views. Photo: Fine & Country

The large open kitchen has a central island and a range of bespoke handmade base and wall units.

4. Dining kitchen

The large open kitchen has a central island and a range of bespoke handmade base and wall units. Photo: Fine & Country

There is also a separate family room with wooden flooring and a gas fireplace with wooden surround.

5. Family room

There is also a separate family room with wooden flooring and a gas fireplace with wooden surround. Photo: Fine & Country

The ground floor also has a handy and spacious utility room.

6. Utility room

The ground floor also has a handy and spacious utility room. Photo: Fine & Country

