13 photos of an immaculately presented detached family home in Leeds with extensive gardens

David Phillips Estate Agents is selling this gorgeous family home in Leeds for £899,950.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 7th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

The property is located on a peaceful and sought-after location on Creskeld Crescent in Bramhope and features extensive gardens wrapping around the home with lawns, shrubs and patios.

Inside is a modern dining kitchen fitted with a range of base and wall units and with plenty of space for a large dining table. A cosy lounge can be found on the ground floor with gas fireplace with stone surround and glass sliding doors onto the rear garden.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

The ground floor is completed by an office/bedroom, a guest WC and utility room with access to the double garage.

On the first floor is a second lounge along with four good-size bedrooms. The master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and en-suite shower room. The family bathroom features a large walk-in shower.

Have a look at this gorgeous detached family home in Bramhope.

1. Exterior

Have a look at this gorgeous detached family home in Bramhope. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Cook culinary masterpieces in this well-equipped dining kitchen.

2. Dining kitchen

Cook culinary masterpieces in this well-equipped dining kitchen. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

Photo Sales
It has a spacious dining area where you can gather family and friends.

3. Dining kitchen

It has a spacious dining area where you can gather family and friends. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The gorgeous sitting room has a fireplace in a stone surround and sliding glass doors onto the outdoor patio.

4. Sitting room

The gorgeous sitting room has a fireplace in a stone surround and sliding glass doors onto the outdoor patio. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

Photo Sales
A second lounge can be found of the first floor.

5. Lounge

A second lounge can be found of the first floor. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The primary bedroom has built-in wardrobes and its own en-suite shower room.

6. Primary bedroom

The primary bedroom has built-in wardrobes and its own en-suite shower room. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLeedsGardens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.