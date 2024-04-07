The property is located on a peaceful and sought-after location on Creskeld Crescent in Bramhope and features extensive gardens wrapping around the home with lawns, shrubs and patios.
Inside is a modern dining kitchen fitted with a range of base and wall units and with plenty of space for a large dining table. A cosy lounge can be found on the ground floor with gas fireplace with stone surround and glass sliding doors onto the rear garden.
The ground floor is completed by an office/bedroom, a guest WC and utility room with access to the double garage.
On the first floor is a second lounge along with four good-size bedrooms. The master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and en-suite shower room. The family bathroom features a large walk-in shower.
