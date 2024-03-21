David Phillips Estate Agents has listed the gorgeous property on Tredgold Avenue in Bramhope, Leeds for £499,950.
On the ground floor is a spacious lounge with large bay window and newly-installed wood-burning stove, while the heart of the home is the open dining kitchen to the rear with breakfast bar and wine cooler.
The first floor hosts two double bedroom, of which the master bedroom with a large bay window overlooking the front garden. A single bedroom is also found here currently used as an office as well as the luxurious family bathroom with bathtub.
Externally is a private rear garden with detached garage, shaped lawn, large patio seating area accesses from the kitchen and mature shrubs, trees and flower beds.
