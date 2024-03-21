On the ground floor is a spacious lounge with large bay window and newly-installed wood-burning stove, while the heart of the home is the open dining kitchen to the rear with breakfast bar and wine cooler.

The first floor hosts two double bedroom, of which the master bedroom with a large bay window overlooking the front garden. A single bedroom is also found here currently used as an office as well as the luxurious family bathroom with bathtub.

Externally is a private rear garden with detached garage, shaped lawn, large patio seating area accesses from the kitchen and mature shrubs, trees and flower beds.

1 . Front An immaculately presented three bedroom home family home is on the market. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Hall Enter into an attractive hallway setting the tone for the rest of the home. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Lounge The enormous lounge features a wood burner and large bay window. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Dining kitchen The heart of the property is this dining kitchen. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents Photo Sales

5 . Dining kitchen Here are large windows letting in lots of natural light and doors onto the rear garden. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents Photo Sales

6 . Kitchen The Shaker-style Wren kitchen features quartz worktops, new integrated appliances and breakfast bar and integrated wine cooler. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents Photo Sales