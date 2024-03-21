13 photos of an immaculately presented and newly renovated Leeds family home with private south-facing garden

This Leeds home with a open dining kitchen and spacious lounge featuring a large bay window is on the market.

David Phillips Estate Agents has listed the gorgeous property on Tredgold Avenue in Bramhope, Leeds for £499,950.

On the ground floor is a spacious lounge with large bay window and newly-installed wood-burning stove, while the heart of the home is the open dining kitchen to the rear with breakfast bar and wine cooler.

The first floor hosts two double bedroom, of which the master bedroom with a large bay window overlooking the front garden. A single bedroom is also found here currently used as an office as well as the luxurious family bathroom with bathtub.

Externally is a private rear garden with detached garage, shaped lawn, large patio seating area accesses from the kitchen and mature shrubs, trees and flower beds.

1. Front

An immaculately presented three bedroom home family home is on the market.

Enter into an attractive hallway setting the tone for the rest of the home.

2. Hall

Enter into an attractive hallway setting the tone for the rest of the home.

The enormous lounge features a wood burner and large bay window.

3. Lounge

The enormous lounge features a wood burner and large bay window.

The heart of the property is this dining kitchen.

4. Dining kitchen

The heart of the property is this dining kitchen.

Here are large windows letting in lots of natural light and doors onto the rear garden.

5. Dining kitchen

Here are large windows letting in lots of natural light and doors onto the rear garden.

The Shaker-style Wren kitchen features quartz worktops, new integrated appliances and breakfast bar and integrated wine cooler.

6. Kitchen

The Shaker-style Wren kitchen features quartz worktops, new integrated appliances and breakfast bar and integrated wine cooler.

