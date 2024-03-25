13 photos of an extended home for sale in a south-east Leeds town ideal for growing families

An extended family home situated ideally between Leeds and Wakefield is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 25th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Estate agents Emsley have listed this three-bedroom property on Rosedale in Rothwell for £275,000.

The modern home features a kitchen fitted with a range of appliances and base and wall units, a well proportioned living room with fireplace and access to separate dining room with French doors onto the rear garden.

Here is also a bedroom and the tiled family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower. The hallway with stairs to the first floor is currently used as an office.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

Up the stairs is a landing leading to two good-size bedrooms. The master bedroom is a double with storage cupboard.

Externally, a small lawned garden sits to the front along with a good-size driveway to the garage. The enclosed rear garden has a patio, lawn and planted borders.

An extended family home in Rothwell with three good-size bedrooms and a large rear garden is on the market.

1. Exterior

An extended family home in Rothwell with three good-size bedrooms and a large rear garden is on the market. Photo: Emsleys

Photo Sales
The well equipped kitchen with a range of fitted matching base and eye-level wall units.

2. Kitchen

The well equipped kitchen with a range of fitted matching base and eye-level wall units. Photo: Emsleys

Photo Sales
The living room is a large welcoming space with laminate flooring.

3. Lounge

The living room is a large welcoming space with laminate flooring. Photo: Emsleys

Photo Sales
The room has a coal effect fireplace and opens to the dining room.

4. Lounge

The room has a coal effect fireplace and opens to the dining room. Photo: Emsleys

Photo Sales
The dining area sits to the rear of the property and has French doors onto the rear garden.

5. Dining area

The dining area sits to the rear of the property and has French doors onto the rear garden. Photo: Emsleys

Photo Sales
The hallway with stairs to the first floor is currently used as a home office area.

6. Office and hallway

The hallway with stairs to the first floor is currently used as a home office area. Photo: Emsleys

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPropertyRothwell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.