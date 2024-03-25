Estate agents Emsley have listed this three-bedroom property on Rosedale in Rothwell for £275,000.
The modern home features a kitchen fitted with a range of appliances and base and wall units, a well proportioned living room with fireplace and access to separate dining room with French doors onto the rear garden.
Here is also a bedroom and the tiled family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower. The hallway with stairs to the first floor is currently used as an office.
Up the stairs is a landing leading to two good-size bedrooms. The master bedroom is a double with storage cupboard.
Externally, a small lawned garden sits to the front along with a good-size driveway to the garage. The enclosed rear garden has a patio, lawn and planted borders.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.