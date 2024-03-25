The modern home features a kitchen fitted with a range of appliances and base and wall units, a well proportioned living room with fireplace and access to separate dining room with French doors onto the rear garden.

Here is also a bedroom and the tiled family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower. The hallway with stairs to the first floor is currently used as an office.

Up the stairs is a landing leading to two good-size bedrooms. The master bedroom is a double with storage cupboard.

Externally, a small lawned garden sits to the front along with a good-size driveway to the garage. The enclosed rear garden has a patio, lawn and planted borders.

Exterior An extended family home in Rothwell with three good-size bedrooms and a large rear garden is on the market.

Kitchen The well equipped kitchen with a range of fitted matching base and eye-level wall units.

Lounge The living room is a large welcoming space with laminate flooring.

Lounge The room has a coal effect fireplace and opens to the dining room.

Dining area The dining area sits to the rear of the property and has French doors onto the rear garden.

Office and hallway The hallway with stairs to the first floor is currently used as a home office area.