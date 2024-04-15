Inside is a well-proportioned living room, a modern kitchen fitted with base and wall units and access to the rear garden and a four-piece house bathroom with shower and separate bathtub.

There are two good-size bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes, along with a third single bedroom.

Externally, the home boasts kerb appeal with a landscaped front garden and a flagged driveway leading to a garage at the rear. The tranquil rear garden has a lawn and a charming decked seating area ideal ideal for outdoor dining.

1 . Exterior A delightful three bedroom bungalow in Kippax is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Living room The spacious home has a good size living room with large windows to the rear and side. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen Also to the rear is the well-equipped kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen It if fitted with both base and wall units and has a door leading onto the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

5 . Bedroom The home has three well proportioned bedrooms. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales