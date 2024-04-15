13 photos of a well-proportioned three bedroom bungalow in an East Leeds town with a tranquil rear garden

This bungalow in Kippax, Leeds is ideal for a range of buyers including those looking to downsize.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 15th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

The three bedroom home on Moorleigh Close with gardens to the front and rear is on the market with Manning Stainton for £280,000.

Inside is a well-proportioned living room, a modern kitchen fitted with base and wall units and access to the rear garden and a four-piece house bathroom with shower and separate bathtub.

There are two good-size bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes, along with a third single bedroom.

Externally, the home boasts kerb appeal with a landscaped front garden and a flagged driveway leading to a garage at the rear. The tranquil rear garden has a lawn and a charming decked seating area ideal ideal for outdoor dining.

A delightful three bedroom bungalow in Kippax is on the market.

1. Exterior

A delightful three bedroom bungalow in Kippax is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

The spacious home has a good size living room with large windows to the rear and side.

2. Living room

The spacious home has a good size living room with large windows to the rear and side. Photo: Manning Stainton

Also to the rear is the well-equipped kitchen.

3. Kitchen

Also to the rear is the well-equipped kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton

It if fitted with both base and wall units and has a door leading onto the rear garden.

4. Kitchen

It if fitted with both base and wall units and has a door leading onto the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

The home has three well proportioned bedrooms.

5. Bedroom

The home has three well proportioned bedrooms. Photo: Manning Stainton

The master bedroom has built-in wardrobe space.

6. Bedroom

The master bedroom has built-in wardrobe space. Photo: Manning Stainton

