The three bedroom home on Moorleigh Close with gardens to the front and rear is on the market with Manning Stainton for £280,000.
Inside is a well-proportioned living room, a modern kitchen fitted with base and wall units and access to the rear garden and a four-piece house bathroom with shower and separate bathtub.
There are two good-size bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes, along with a third single bedroom.
Externally, the home boasts kerb appeal with a landscaped front garden and a flagged driveway leading to a garage at the rear. The tranquil rear garden has a lawn and a charming decked seating area ideal ideal for outdoor dining.
