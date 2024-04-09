13 photos of a well-presented family home in a highly regarded development in Leeds adjacent to open fields

Leeds-based estate agent Manning Stainton has listed this impeccably well maintained family home.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 9th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

The property is located in the highly regarded Chartford development adjacent to open fields on Wood Bottom Lane in Horsforth, Leeds and is on the market for £625,000.

Inside, a welcoming hallway with large double doors lead into the spacious lounge with bay window to the front elevation. To the rear is a modern dining kitchen and family room with central island.

The first floor hosts five bedrooms, including the master and second bedrooms which both have their own private en-suites. The house bathroom is also here and features a bath with shower over.

Externally the home has a well-maintained garden to the front with driveway leading to the integrated single garage. The rear garden is enclosed and features a lawn and two patios.

A home in the highly regarded Chartford development is on the market.

1. Exterior

A home in the highly regarded Chartford development is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

Magnificent double doors lead into this spacious lounge with bay window overlooking the front elevation.

2. Lounge

Magnificent double doors lead into this spacious lounge with bay window overlooking the front elevation. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the rear is a modern dining kitchen and family room with electric fireplace and access to the rear garden.

3. Kitchen and family room

To the rear is a modern dining kitchen and family room with electric fireplace and access to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen has a beautiful central island, a range of base and wall units and integrated appliances.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen has a beautiful central island, a range of base and wall units and integrated appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton

On the first floor is the master bedroom with its own dressing room and en-suite.

5. Master bedroom

On the first floor is the master bedroom with its own dressing room and en-suite. Photo: Manning Stainton

The modern en-suite has a large walk-in shower, wash hand basin and WC.

6. En-suite

The modern en-suite has a large walk-in shower, wash hand basin and WC. Photo: Manning Stainton

