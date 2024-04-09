The property is located in the highly regarded Chartford development adjacent to open fields on Wood Bottom Lane in Horsforth, Leeds and is on the market for £625,000.
Inside, a welcoming hallway with large double doors lead into the spacious lounge with bay window to the front elevation. To the rear is a modern dining kitchen and family room with central island.
The first floor hosts five bedrooms, including the master and second bedrooms which both have their own private en-suites. The house bathroom is also here and features a bath with shower over.
Externally the home has a well-maintained garden to the front with driveway leading to the integrated single garage. The rear garden is enclosed and features a lawn and two patios.
