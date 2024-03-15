Built in 1898, this spacious Victorian home Kirkstall Avenue in Leeds has been lovingly restored over the last 10 years and is now on the market with Manning Stainton for £375,000.
Enter into a grand hallway displaying a masterclass in craftsmanship leading into a gorgeous lounge flowing in natural light. A second reception room with marble fireplace is currently used as a music room.
To the rear of the property is a generous extended dining kitchen fitted with a range of Shaker style units with granite worktops over.
The first and second floor hosts four double bedrooms and one single bedroom along with the family bathroom with panelled bathtub.
Externally, the front features a resin driveway leading to a gated parking space. The long rear garden with covered pergola has a large lawn, sitting area and planted beds.
