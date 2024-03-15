13 photos of a Victorian Leeds home built in 1898 with original period features restored over the last decade

A gorgeous five bedroom home in Leeds displaying masterclass craftmanship with over 100 years of history is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 15th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Built in 1898, this spacious Victorian home Kirkstall Avenue in Leeds has been lovingly restored over the last 10 years and is now on the market with Manning Stainton for £375,000.

Enter into a grand hallway displaying a masterclass in craftsmanship leading into a gorgeous lounge flowing in natural light. A second reception room with marble fireplace is currently used as a music room.

To the rear of the property is a generous extended dining kitchen fitted with a range of Shaker style units with granite worktops over.

The first and second floor hosts four double bedrooms and one single bedroom along with the family bathroom with panelled bathtub.

Externally, the front features a resin driveway leading to a gated parking space. The long rear garden with covered pergola has a large lawn, sitting area and planted beds.

A stunning home from 1898 full of period features is on the market.

1. Exterior

A stunning home from 1898 full of period features is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

The entrance hallway presents a masterclass in skilled craftmanship.

2. Entrance hall

The entrance hallway presents a masterclass in skilled craftmanship. Photo: Manning Stainton

Large windows lets lots of natural light flow throughout the spacious lounge to the front.

3. Lounge

Large windows lets lots of natural light flow throughout the spacious lounge to the front. Photo: Manning Stainton

The second reception room is currently used as a music room.

4. Sitting room

The second reception room is currently used as a music room. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the rear sits the extended dining kitchen with views of the garden.

5. Kitchen

To the rear sits the extended dining kitchen with views of the garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen features Shaker style base and wall units with granite worktops over.

6. Kitchen

The kitchen features Shaker style base and wall units with granite worktops over. Photo: Manning Stainton

