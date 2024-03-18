13 photos of a Victorian cottage dating back to the 1830s in Leeds ideal for first time buyers

A lovely Victorian cottage in a prime Leeds location with a spacious rear garden and useful cellar is on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Manning Stainton has listed this stone-fronted two-bedroom home on Kirkstall Lane in Leeds for £199,950, making it ideal for first time buyers.

Dating back to the 1830s, the property has PVCu triple glazing to the front and consists of a spacious lounge to the front with an electric cast iron fireplace in a chimney breast with exposed brickwork.

To the rear is a dining kitchen with a range of base and wall storage units, plumbing for a washing machine, access to the cellar and a door onto the rear garden.

Up the stairs is a landing leading to spacious double bedroom, a generous single bedroom and a three piece bathroom suite with stripped wood floors.

Outside to the rear is an enclosed garden with patio and raised beds. To the side is an area owned by the council where cars can be parked.

Manning Stainton has listed this lovely two-bedroom Victorian cottage in Kirkstall.

1. Exterior

Manning Stainton has listed this lovely two-bedroom Victorian cottage in Kirkstall. Photo: Manning Stainton

A composite entrance door leads into this stylish lounge.

2. Living room

A composite entrance door leads into this stylish lounge. Photo: Manning Stainton

Here is a stunning chimney breast with exposed brickwork.

3. Living room

Here is a stunning chimney breast with exposed brickwork. Photo: Manning Stainton

The electric cast iron stove adds to the charm of this room.

4. Living room

The electric cast iron stove adds to the charm of this room. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the rear is a dining kitchen with a range of base and wall units.

5. Kitchen

To the rear is a dining kitchen with a range of base and wall units. Photo: Manning Stainton

From here you also access the cellar and the rear garden.

6. Kitchen

From here you also access the cellar and the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

