Manning Stainton has listed this stone-fronted two-bedroom home on Kirkstall Lane in Leeds for £199,950, making it ideal for first time buyers.
Dating back to the 1830s, the property has PVCu triple glazing to the front and consists of a spacious lounge to the front with an electric cast iron fireplace in a chimney breast with exposed brickwork.
To the rear is a dining kitchen with a range of base and wall storage units, plumbing for a washing machine, access to the cellar and a door onto the rear garden.
Up the stairs is a landing leading to spacious double bedroom, a generous single bedroom and a three piece bathroom suite with stripped wood floors.
Outside to the rear is an enclosed garden with patio and raised beds. To the side is an area owned by the council where cars can be parked.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.