Entering the property you are welcomed with entrance hall leading to all the principal ground floor reception rooms.

The modern kitchen with fitted wall and base units has access to a utility room which leads you down to the wine cellar.

The real showstopper is the mind blowing indoor garden ideal for entertaining in any weather.

On the top floor are four good size bedrooms and the family bathroom with bathtub and shower.

The home sits on a large plot with workshop, garage, games room and much more.

