13 photos of a truly unique Leeds property from the 1870s with a large indoor garden and games room

The Coach House on Apperley Lane in the Leeds village Rawdon is on the market with Fine & Country for £1,450,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 14th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

Entering the property you are welcomed with entrance hall leading to all the principal ground floor reception rooms.

The modern kitchen with fitted wall and base units has access to a utility room which leads you down to the wine cellar.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

The real showstopper is the mind blowing indoor garden ideal for entertaining in any weather.

On the top floor are four good size bedrooms and the family bathroom with bathtub and shower.

The home sits on a large plot with workshop, garage, games room and much more.

The Coach House is a truly unique property dating back to the 1870s.

1. Front

The Coach House is a truly unique property dating back to the 1870s. Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Inside you'll find gorgeous sitting rooms.

2. Reception room

Inside you'll find gorgeous sitting rooms. Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
A beautiful modern kitchen with fitted wall and base units and a utility room leading down to a wine cellar.

3. Kitchen

A beautiful modern kitchen with fitted wall and base units and a utility room leading down to a wine cellar. Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
There are lots of room for large dining tables where family and friends can gather.

4. Reception room

There are lots of room for large dining tables where family and friends can gather. Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Large bay windows and fireplaces blends traditional characteristics with modern comfort.

5. Living room

Large bay windows and fireplaces blends traditional characteristics with modern comfort. Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Throughout the home are large windows and glass double doors letting light flow naturally.

6. Sitting room

Throughout the home are large windows and glass double doors letting light flow naturally. Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.