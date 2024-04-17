13 photos of a thoughtfully extended versatile Leeds family home with bi-folding doors onto enclosed garden

This four-bedroom and two reception room home offers modern living and stylish design in a popular Leeds village.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

The semi-detached home is nestled in the heart of one of Rawdon’s most desirable addresses, Carr Lane, and is on the market with Hunters for £474,950.

Enter the property into a stylish entry hall leading to a spacious living room, family room and open dining kitchen with skylights and bi-folding doors onto the rear garden.

On the first floor are two good-size double bedrooms and a single bedroom ideally used as an office along with the luxurious family bathroom with shower over bathtub.

Externally is a well-proportioned family garden with large patio, lawn and planted borders along with a play area.

On Carr Lane in Rawdon is this impressive four bedroom home which is currently on the market.

1. Front

On Carr Lane in Rawdon is this impressive four bedroom home which is currently on the market. Photo: Hunters

As you enter, you're greeted by an inviting entrance hall with wooden floors.

2. Hall

As you enter, you're greeted by an inviting entrance hall with wooden floors. Photo: Hunters

On the opposite end of the hallway is this high quality fitted kitchen.

3. Kitchen

On the opposite end of the hallway is this high quality fitted kitchen. Photo: Hunters

The kitchen opens up to a gorgeous dining area with skylights over.

4. Kitchen and dining room

The kitchen opens up to a gorgeous dining area with skylights over. Photo: Hunters

The room has space for a large dining table and bi-folding doors leads right onto the rear garden patio.

5. Dining room

The room has space for a large dining table and bi-folding doors leads right onto the rear garden patio. Photo: Hunters

The family room sits next to the dining room and here you'll find a cosy fireplace.

6. Family room

The family room sits next to the dining room and here you'll find a cosy fireplace. Photo: Hunters

