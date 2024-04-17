The semi-detached home is nestled in the heart of one of Rawdon’s most desirable addresses, Carr Lane, and is on the market with Hunters for £474,950.

Enter the property into a stylish entry hall leading to a spacious living room, family room and open dining kitchen with skylights and bi-folding doors onto the rear garden.

On the first floor are two good-size double bedrooms and a single bedroom ideally used as an office along with the luxurious family bathroom with shower over bathtub.

Externally is a well-proportioned family garden with large patio, lawn and planted borders along with a play area.

1 . Front On Carr Lane in Rawdon is this impressive four bedroom home which is currently on the market. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

2 . Hall As you enter, you're greeted by an inviting entrance hall with wooden floors. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen On the opposite end of the hallway is this high quality fitted kitchen. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen and dining room The kitchen opens up to a gorgeous dining area with skylights over. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

5 . Dining room The room has space for a large dining table and bi-folding doors leads right onto the rear garden patio. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

6 . Family room The family room sits next to the dining room and here you'll find a cosy fireplace. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales