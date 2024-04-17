The semi-detached home is nestled in the heart of one of Rawdon’s most desirable addresses, Carr Lane, and is on the market with Hunters for £474,950.
Enter the property into a stylish entry hall leading to a spacious living room, family room and open dining kitchen with skylights and bi-folding doors onto the rear garden.
On the first floor are two good-size double bedrooms and a single bedroom ideally used as an office along with the luxurious family bathroom with shower over bathtub.
Externally is a well-proportioned family garden with large patio, lawn and planted borders along with a play area.
