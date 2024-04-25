Estate agents Manning Stainton have listed this charming four-bedroom home on Swinnow Lane in Bramley, Leeds for £475,000.
With views overlooking Post Hill, the property is set over two floors, with the entrance level comprising an entrance hallway, a modern open-plan kitchen and dining room, a spacious lounge with balcony and three good-size double bedrooms along with a family bathroom.
On the lower ground floor is another double bedroom and a shower room as well as an impressive conservatory with panoramic views and French doors onto a terrace in the rear garden.
The beautifully landscaped rear garden has a terrace, patio and large lawns with planted borders with trees and shrubs.
