13 photos of a superb Leeds home in a private enclave with views over Post Hill

This Leeds home set over two floors has a large sun room and beautiful gardens.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 25th Apr 2024, 16:50 BST

Estate agents Manning Stainton have listed this charming four-bedroom home on Swinnow Lane in Bramley, Leeds for £475,000.

With views overlooking Post Hill, the property is set over two floors, with the entrance level comprising an entrance hallway, a modern open-plan kitchen and dining room, a spacious lounge with balcony and three good-size double bedrooms along with a family bathroom.

On the lower ground floor is another double bedroom and a shower room as well as an impressive conservatory with panoramic views and French doors onto a terrace in the rear garden.

The beautifully landscaped rear garden has a terrace, patio and large lawns with planted borders with trees and shrubs.

This gorgeous house situated in a small enclave in Bramley is on the market.

1. Exterior

This gorgeous house situated in a small enclave in Bramley is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

A spacious lounge with log burner and large window.

2. Lounge

A spacious lounge with log burner and large window. Photo: Manning Stainton

There is also a balcony situated behind the living room overlooking the gardens.

3. Balcony

There is also a balcony situated behind the living room overlooking the gardens. Photo: Manning Stainton

The open plan kitchen with tiled floor and fitted units and appliances.

4. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen with tiled floor and fitted units and appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton

The opens to a spacious dining area.

5. Dining room

The opens to a spacious dining area. Photo: Manning Stainton

On this floor are also three bedrooms.

6. Bedroom

On this floor are also three bedrooms. Photo: Manning Stainton

