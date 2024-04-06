The superb home with over 3,000 square feet of living space, gorgeous exposed ceiling beams and feature fireplaces on Long Causeway in Adel, Leeds is on the market for £900,000.
Enter the property via secure metal gates to drive onto a Yorkshire stone-flagged driveway with a double garage. As you enter via the entry porch you’re greeted by a beautiful reception hall full of character.
The heart of the home is a large modern dining kitchen with modern Linda Barker kitchen units and central island mixed with exposed stone and wooden ceilings.
Two reception rooms can be found here, one of which is currently used as a piano room and features parquet floors and a features fireplace.
On the first floor are four good size double bedrooms, of which one has a modern en-suite shower room, and the modern family bathroom with bath. On the top floor is the super-sized master suite with skylights and a large en-suite.
The gardens comprise large lawns, fruit trees, planted borders and a patio ideal for family gatherings and entertaining.
