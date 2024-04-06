The superb home with over 3,000 square feet of living space, gorgeous exposed ceiling beams and feature fireplaces on Long Causeway in Adel, Leeds is on the market for £900,000.

Enter the property via secure metal gates to drive onto a Yorkshire stone-flagged driveway with a double garage. As you enter via the entry porch you’re greeted by a beautiful reception hall full of character.

The heart of the home is a large modern dining kitchen with modern Linda Barker kitchen units and central island mixed with exposed stone and wooden ceilings.

Two reception rooms can be found here, one of which is currently used as a piano room and features parquet floors and a features fireplace.

On the first floor are four good size double bedrooms, of which one has a modern en-suite shower room, and the modern family bathroom with bath. On the top floor is the super-sized master suite with skylights and a large en-suite.

The gardens comprise large lawns, fruit trees, planted borders and a patio ideal for family gatherings and entertaining.

1 . Exterior A superb stone built home full of character is on the market. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

2 . Reception hall As soon as you enter the reception hall via the entry porch you're greeted by its distinct character features. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The heart of the property is this large modern dining kitchen. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The kitchen features a range of Linda Barker kitchen units and large central island combined with an exposed stone chimney breast and stylish wooden ceiling. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

5 . Lounge A double-sided fireplace services as a divider between the dining kitchen and a spacious lounge. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

6 . Piano room The stylish piano room features stunning parquet floors and feature fireplace. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales