A three bedroom family home on Green Lane in Cookridge is on the market with Manning Stainton for £310,000.
The property, which has undergone extensive renovations, comprise a spacious lounge with bay window and a modern kitchen diner with access to the rear garden on the ground floor.
On the first floor are three good-size bedrooms, two of which has built-in wardrobes, and a fully tiled family bathroom with bathtub with shower over.
Externally, there is a block paved drive leading to the garage and enclosed rear garden with patio and planted borders.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.