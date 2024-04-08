13 photos of a spacious newly renovated family home in Leeds with open lounge and modern dining kitchen

This Leeds home has gone through extensive upgrading by its current owners.

By Dennis Morton
Published 8th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

A three bedroom family home on Green Lane in Cookridge is on the market with Manning Stainton for £310,000.

The property, which has undergone extensive renovations, comprise a spacious lounge with bay window and a modern kitchen diner with access to the rear garden on the ground floor.

On the first floor are three good-size bedrooms, two of which has built-in wardrobes, and a fully tiled family bathroom with bathtub with shower over.

Externally, there is a block paved drive leading to the garage and enclosed rear garden with patio and planted borders.

This newly renovated three bedroom home on Green Lane in Cookridge is on the market.

1. Exterior

This newly renovated three bedroom home on Green Lane in Cookridge is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the front of the home is a spacious lounge.

2. Lounge

To the front of the home is a spacious lounge. Photo: Manning Stainton

A bay window overlooking the front elevation lets lots of natural light in.

3. Lounge

A bay window overlooking the front elevation lets lots of natural light in. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the rear sits a modern dining kitchen.

4. Kitchen

To the rear sits a modern dining kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton

Here is a breakfast bar along with a range of integrated appliances and base and wall units.

5. Kitchen

Here is a breakfast bar along with a range of integrated appliances and base and wall units. Photo: Manning Stainton

The dining area sits right by a large window overlooking the rear garden.

6. Kitchen

The dining area sits right by a large window overlooking the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

