13 photos of a spacious mid-terraced home in Leeds with two good-size sitting rooms and a small price tag

This home may look small but with its two spacious sitting rooms and plenty of fitted storage it's ideal for a small family looking for an affordable home in an east Leeds village.

By Dennis Morton
Published 26th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

The gorgeous home with high ceilings and modern fittings on Station Road in Kippax is listed with Mike Dobson Estate Agents for just £172,950.

The property comprises an entry porch leading into the hallway where stairs to the first floor and access to a cellar can be found. The good-size lounge has a large window to the front elevation and a fireplace, while the spacious dining and sitting room has a door onto the rear garden.

The modern kitchen sits just off the dining room and is fitted with a range of high- and low-level fittings and solid wood worktops.

On the first floor are two good-size double bedrooms, both with lots of fitted storage, and a luxurious four-piece bathroom suite with separate shower cubicle and panelled bath.

Externally, an enclosed paved buffer garden sits to the front, while the large block paved rear garden has iron gates and can work as a driveway for off street parking.

1. Exterior

A gorgeous two bedroom home which utilises its limited space to the fullest is on the market. Photo: Mike Dobson

The entrance hallway leads into this airy lounge with fireplace.

2. Lounge

The entrance hallway leads into this airy lounge with fireplace. Photo: Mike Dobson

A large window overlooking the front elevation lets in lots of natural light.

3. Lounge

A large window overlooking the front elevation lets in lots of natural light. Photo: Mike Dobson

To the rear is a second sitting room combined with dining room.

4. Dining and sitting room

To the rear is a second sitting room combined with dining room. Photo: Mike Dobson

This large and bright room also has a door to the block paved rear garden.

5. Dining and sitting room

This large and bright room also has a door to the block paved rear garden. Photo: Mike Dobson

Next to the dining room is a separate modern kitchen.

6. Kitchen

Next to the dining room is a separate modern kitchen. Photo: Mike Dobson

