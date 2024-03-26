The gorgeous home with high ceilings and modern fittings on Station Road in Kippax is listed with Mike Dobson Estate Agents for just £172,950.

The property comprises an entry porch leading into the hallway where stairs to the first floor and access to a cellar can be found. The good-size lounge has a large window to the front elevation and a fireplace, while the spacious dining and sitting room has a door onto the rear garden.

The modern kitchen sits just off the dining room and is fitted with a range of high- and low-level fittings and solid wood worktops.

On the first floor are two good-size double bedrooms, both with lots of fitted storage, and a luxurious four-piece bathroom suite with separate shower cubicle and panelled bath.

Externally, an enclosed paved buffer garden sits to the front, while the large block paved rear garden has iron gates and can work as a driveway for off street parking.

