The Home Movement is selling this stunning and deceptively large property on West End Close in Horsforth for £800,000.

Enter via the entry porch to be greeted by an entrance hall with lots of storage space leading to the impressive open dining and living kitchen with skylights, central island, large bi-folding doors onto a patio and lots of space for dining tables and furniture.

The extended lounge with skylight and French doors is ideal for movie nights, while a second reception room with log burner and large bay window can be used as an office or extra bedroom if needed.

On the first floor are four well-proportioned double bedrooms, of which one has a bay window and one benefits from built-in wardrobes. The luxurious fully tiled house bathroom has a freestanding bath and separate shower.

Externally the homes has a low maintenance rear garden with a large patio area and artificially turfed lawn.

