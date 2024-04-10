13 photos of a spacious family home in Leeds on an impressive corner plot with a surprisingly small price tag

A beautifully maintained and incredibly cheap three-bedroom home in Leeds has been listed on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 10th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

The property on Glenthorpe Crescent, just off York Road and near the Leeds Irish Centre, is on the market with Manning Stainton for just £165,000.

It sits on an impressive corner patch with gardens to three sides, and on the ground floor is a cosy living room with log burner and a modern fitted kitchen and diner with French doors onto the rear.

On the first floor are two generous double bedrooms and a good-size single room, along with a fully tiled bathroom with a contemporary three-piece suite.

Externally, the front and side garden comprise a lawn and driveway, while the enclosed rear gardens has a gravelled area, wood chip and planted borders, a flagged patio seating area and a wood-built garden shed.

1. Exterior

2. Lounge

3. Lounge

4. Kitchen

5. Dining room

6. Kitchen and dining room

