The property on Glenthorpe Crescent, just off York Road and near the Leeds Irish Centre, is on the market with Manning Stainton for just £165,000.

It sits on an impressive corner patch with gardens to three sides, and on the ground floor is a cosy living room with log burner and a modern fitted kitchen and diner with French doors onto the rear.

On the first floor are two generous double bedrooms and a good-size single room, along with a fully tiled bathroom with a contemporary three-piece suite.

Externally, the front and side garden comprise a lawn and driveway, while the enclosed rear gardens has a gravelled area, wood chip and planted borders, a flagged patio seating area and a wood-built garden shed.

