Enter into the property on Foxglove Avenue in Oakwood, Leeds and be greeted by a hallway with guest WC and stairs to the first floor.

Off the hallway is a dual aspect living room with log burner, a versatile study and a gorgeous extended dining kitchen with fitted appliances, central island and glass doors onto the rear garden.

The first floor hosts four good-size bedrooms, of which the main bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom. The family bathroom features a bathtub and separate shower.

Externally to the front is a lawned garden with planted borders and a double driveway for off street parking and access to the double garage. The rear garden has a paved terrace across the rear of the house, a large lawn and a summer house.

