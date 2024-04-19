13 photos of a spacious extended Leeds home with open dining kitchen close to Roundhay Park

This Leeds home is located in a favourable residential cul-de-sac with Roundhay Park just around the corner.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 19th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Enter into the property on Foxglove Avenue in Oakwood, Leeds and be greeted by a hallway with guest WC and stairs to the first floor.

Off the hallway is a dual aspect living room with log burner, a versatile study and a gorgeous extended dining kitchen with fitted appliances, central island and glass doors onto the rear garden.

The first floor hosts four good-size bedrooms, of which the main bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom. The family bathroom features a bathtub and separate shower.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Externally to the front is a lawned garden with planted borders and a double driveway for off street parking and access to the double garage. The rear garden has a paved terrace across the rear of the house, a large lawn and a summer house.

The stylish home is on the market with Manning Stainton for £750,000.

This lovely home is situated in a cul-de-sac conveniently placed for local amenities including Roundhay Park.

1. Exterior

This lovely home is situated in a cul-de-sac conveniently placed for local amenities including Roundhay Park. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The ground floor hallway has a guest WC and stairs to the first floor.

2. Hallway

The ground floor hallway has a guest WC and stairs to the first floor. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Off the hallway is a spacious double aspect living room with wood burner.

3. Living room

Off the hallway is a spacious double aspect living room with wood burner. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The large open dining kitchen has underfloor heading and has been extended to the rear with glass doors opening onto the garden.

4. Dining kitchen

The large open dining kitchen has underfloor heading and has been extended to the rear with glass doors opening onto the garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The kitchen is fitted with an extensive range of units, with a large central island and integrated appliances.

5. Dining kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with an extensive range of units, with a large central island and integrated appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The extended room has plenty of space for seating areas and large dining tables.

6. Sitting area

The extended room has plenty of space for seating areas and large dining tables. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLeedsRoundhay ParkOakwoodManning Stainton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.