The spacious and attractively extended property on Asket Hill, Oakwood, now on the market with Manning Stainton for £700,000, is ideal for family buyers.

On the ground floor is a spacious entry hallway with guest WC. It leads into a large living room with fireplace and double doors into a separate dining room. The gorgeous sun room can be reached from these two rooms, and here you’ll find stunning French doors opening onto the rear garden.

The modern kitchen has been fitted with contemporary worktops that extends to a breakfast bar. Behind the kitchen is a handy utility room and access to a garage.

On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefitting from its own en-suite, as well as the family bathroom. In one of the rooms, which is currently used as a study, are steps up to a loft room.

Externally is a large driveway to the front with ample parking space for multiple vehicles and access to the garage. The rear garden features lawned areas, patio seating areas and a pond.

