13 photos of a spacious detached Leeds home with sun room and pond in tranquil rear garden

The Croft in Leeds is close to iconic landmarks like Roundhay Park.

By Dennis Morton
Published 21st Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

The spacious and attractively extended property on Asket Hill, Oakwood, now on the market with Manning Stainton for £700,000, is ideal for family buyers.

On the ground floor is a spacious entry hallway with guest WC. It leads into a large living room with fireplace and double doors into a separate dining room. The gorgeous sun room can be reached from these two rooms, and here you’ll find stunning French doors opening onto the rear garden.

The modern kitchen has been fitted with contemporary worktops that extends to a breakfast bar. Behind the kitchen is a handy utility room and access to a garage.

On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefitting from its own en-suite, as well as the family bathroom. In one of the rooms, which is currently used as a study, are steps up to a loft room.

Externally is a large driveway to the front with ample parking space for multiple vehicles and access to the garage. The rear garden features lawned areas, patio seating areas and a pond.

The Croft on Asket Hill in Oakwood, Leeds is a spacious family home with gorgeous gardens.

1. Exterior

The Croft on Asket Hill in Oakwood, Leeds is a spacious family home with gorgeous gardens. Photo: Manning Stainton

A porch leads into this entry hallway with guest WC and stairs to the first floor.

2. Hallway

A porch leads into this entry hallway with guest WC and stairs to the first floor. Photo: Manning Stainton

The gorgeous lounge has a fireplace and access to the conservatory and dining room via double doors.

3. Lounge

The gorgeous lounge has a fireplace and access to the conservatory and dining room via double doors. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen has been fitted with contemporary worktops extended into a breakfast bar.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen has been fitted with contemporary worktops extended into a breakfast bar. Photo: Manning Stainton

The bright dining room has lots of room for a large dining table and is a great place to entertain family and friends.

5. Dining room

The bright dining room has lots of room for a large dining table and is a great place to entertain family and friends. Photo: Manning Stainton

The gorgeous conservatory is a real showstopper. From here, French doors leads onto the rear garden.

6. Garden room

The gorgeous conservatory is a real showstopper. From here, French doors leads onto the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

