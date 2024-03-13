The front entrance hall with storage grants access to the front-facing lounge with pebble-effect gas fireplace. A modern fitted kitchen leads to the gorgeous conservatory/dining room with skylight windows and French doors to the rear garden.

On the ground floor is a spacious double bedroom along with the three-piece family bathroom, while the top floor hosts the master bedroom with skylight windows and accompanying en-suite shower room.

Externally is a pebbled garden and driveway to the front leading to a single garage. The enclosed rear patio garden is south-east facing and offers a great degree of privacy.

1 . Exterior Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

2 . Hall Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

3 . Lounge Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

4 . Kitchen Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

5 . Sun lounge Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

6 . Bathroom Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents