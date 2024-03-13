13 photos of a semi-detached bungalow in a popular Leeds village with loft bedroom with skylights

A gorgeous bungalow with south-east facing garden and modern interior

Published 13th Mar 2024

Estate agents David Phillips have listed this immaculately presented modern property on Crofton Rise in the Leeds village Shadwell for £310,000.

The front entrance hall with storage grants access to the front-facing lounge with pebble-effect gas fireplace. A modern fitted kitchen leads to the gorgeous conservatory/dining room with skylight windows and French doors to the rear garden.

On the ground floor is a spacious double bedroom along with the three-piece family bathroom, while the top floor hosts the master bedroom with skylight windows and accompanying en-suite shower room.

Externally is a pebbled garden and driveway to the front leading to a single garage. The enclosed rear patio garden is south-east facing and offers a great degree of privacy.

An impressive two bedroom bungalow in Shadwell is on the market.

1. Exterior

An impressive two bedroom bungalow in Shadwell is on the market. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

The bright hallway sets the tone for the rest of the home.

2. Hall

The bright hallway sets the tone for the rest of the home. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

The front facing lounge with pebble-effect gas fire and storage cupboards.

3. Lounge

The front facing lounge with pebble-effect gas fire and storage cupboards. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

The modern kitchen is fitted with base and wall units and opens to the conservatory.

4. Kitchen

The modern kitchen is fitted with base and wall units and opens to the conservatory. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

Here is a bright dining space with panoramic views and skylight windows. French doors overlook the rear garden.

5. Sun lounge

Here is a bright dining space with panoramic views and skylight windows. French doors overlook the rear garden. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

The bathroom has a white three-piece suite.

6. Bathroom

The bathroom has a white three-piece suite. Photo: David Phillip Estate Agents

