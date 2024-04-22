Manning Stainton have listed this stylish two-bedroom semi-detached home on Barras Garth Road in Wortley, Leeds for £199,950.
The property features a generous living room with glass sliding door onto the rear garden and a separate kitchen and dining room as well as a guest WC on the ground floor.
On the first floor are two good-size double bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom with shower over bath.
The enclosed rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a large patio ideal for entertaining. To the front is a driveway for off street parking.
