13 photos of a modern West Leeds home with spacious living areas and large garden ideal for first time buyers

This bright and airy Leeds home with spacious rooms is ideal for first time buyer families and young professionals.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Manning Stainton have listed this stylish two-bedroom semi-detached home on Barras Garth Road in Wortley, Leeds for £199,950.

The property features a generous living room with glass sliding door onto the rear garden and a separate kitchen and dining room as well as a guest WC on the ground floor.

On the first floor are two good-size double bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom with shower over bath.

The enclosed rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a large patio ideal for entertaining. To the front is a driveway for off street parking.

This modern family home with two large bedrooms and a small price tag is ideal for first time buyers.

1. Exterior

This modern family home with two large bedrooms and a small price tag is ideal for first time buyers. Photo: Manning Stainton

The property features a generous lounge to the rear.

2. Lounge

The property features a generous lounge to the rear. Photo: Manning Stainton

A large sliding glass door leads onto the rear garden.

3. Lounge

A large sliding glass door leads onto the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

A separate contemporary kitchen with base and wall units.

4. Kitchen

A separate contemporary kitchen with base and wall units. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen has enough space for a dining table.

5. Kitchen

The kitchen has enough space for a dining table. Photo: Manning Stainton

On the first floor is the master bedroom.

6. Master bedroom

On the first floor is the master bedroom. Photo: Manning Stainton

