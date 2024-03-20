Estate agents Preston Baker has listed the three bedroom semi-detached home on Talbot Road in Leeds' Roundhay area for £425,000.
On entering the property you are greeted by a welcoming living room with feature bay window and wood burning stove. The extended breakfast kitchen features a central island while the dining room has a roof lantern and overlooks the rear garden and surroundings.
On the first floor are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub with shower over, storage, hand wash basin and WC.
Externally is a good size driveway to the front and a carport leading to a garage. The rear garden is fully enclosed and overlooked by a terrace.
