This home located in a fabulous Leeds residential area offers great views to the rear and lots of space inside for growing families.

Estate agents Preston Baker has listed the three bedroom semi-detached home on Talbot Road in Leeds' Roundhay area for £425,000.

On entering the property you are greeted by a welcoming living room with feature bay window and wood burning stove. The extended breakfast kitchen features a central island while the dining room has a roof lantern and overlooks the rear garden and surroundings.

On the first floor are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub with shower over, storage, hand wash basin and WC.

Externally is a good size driveway to the front and a carport leading to a garage. The rear garden is fully enclosed and overlooked by a terrace.

A modern three bedroom home in Roundhay with fabulous views to the rear is on the market.

1. Exterior

A modern three bedroom home in Roundhay with fabulous views to the rear is on the market. Photo: Preston Baker

Enter into a spacious hallway with stairs to the first floor and wooden flooring.

2. Hall

Enter into a spacious hallway with stairs to the first floor and wooden flooring. Photo: Preston Baker

To the front is a well proportioned lounge with bay window, built in shelves and wood burning stove.

3. Lounge

To the front is a well proportioned lounge with bay window, built in shelves and wood burning stove. Photo: Preston Baker

The luxurious kitchen features a large central island and an oven in an exposed brick chimney breast.

4. Kitchen

The luxurious kitchen features a large central island and an oven in an exposed brick chimney breast. Photo: Preston Baker

The dining room overlooks the rear garden and featuring a roof lantern for lots of natural light.

5. Dining room

The dining room overlooks the rear garden and featuring a roof lantern for lots of natural light. Photo: Preston Baker

On the first floor is the master bedroom with feature bay window.

6. Master bedroom

On the first floor is the master bedroom with feature bay window. Photo: Preston Baker

