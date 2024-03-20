On entering the property you are greeted by a welcoming living room with feature bay window and wood burning stove. The extended breakfast kitchen features a central island while the dining room has a roof lantern and overlooks the rear garden and surroundings.

On the first floor are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom with bathtub with shower over, storage, hand wash basin and WC.

Externally is a good size driveway to the front and a carport leading to a garage. The rear garden is fully enclosed and overlooked by a terrace.

1 . Exterior A modern three bedroom home in Roundhay with fabulous views to the rear is on the market. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

2 . Hall Enter into a spacious hallway with stairs to the first floor and wooden flooring. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

3 . Lounge To the front is a well proportioned lounge with bay window, built in shelves and wood burning stove. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The luxurious kitchen features a large central island and an oven in an exposed brick chimney breast. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

5 . Dining room The dining room overlooks the rear garden and featuring a roof lantern for lots of natural light. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

6 . Master bedroom On the first floor is the master bedroom with feature bay window. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales