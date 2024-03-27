The beautifully presented three-bedroom detached home is located on Cliffe Park Crescent in Worley in West Leeds and is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £230,000.
On the ground floor of the property is a front entrance hallway leading to a good-size living room with fireplace and window overlooking the front. Double doors leads into a second reception room which can be used a a sitting room or dining room.
A modern kitchen with fitted base and wall units and integrated contemporary appliances sits to the rear of the home and has a door with access onto the enclosed back garden.
On the first floor are three generous bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes, and the house bathroom with bathtub with shower over.
Externally, the front garden features a path to the entrance door, a small lawn and planted borders. The split level rear garden has a large patio and ascending terraces. The enclosed space offers a large degree of privacy and is ideal for summer barbecues.
