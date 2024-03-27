The beautifully presented three-bedroom detached home is located on Cliffe Park Crescent in Worley in West Leeds and is on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £230,000.

On the ground floor of the property is a front entrance hallway leading to a good-size living room with fireplace and window overlooking the front. Double doors leads into a second reception room which can be used a a sitting room or dining room.

A modern kitchen with fitted base and wall units and integrated contemporary appliances sits to the rear of the home and has a door with access onto the enclosed back garden.

On the first floor are three generous bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes, and the house bathroom with bathtub with shower over.

Externally, the front garden features a path to the entrance door, a small lawn and planted borders. The split level rear garden has a large patio and ascending terraces. The enclosed space offers a large degree of privacy and is ideal for summer barbecues.

1 . Exterior As you approach the three bedroom home you're greeted by a small garden with lawn and planted borders. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

2 . Living room To the front of the property is this well proportioned living room with a large window. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

3 . Living room Here is a small fireplace for cosy winter days and double doors into the dining room. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

4 . Dining room The dining room also functions as a second sitting room. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

5 . Dining room Here is plenty of space to use the room as you please, with lots of natural light via the large window overlooking the enclosed rear garden. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales

6 . Kitchen The separate kitchen is a bright and modern space. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley Photo Sales