13 photos of a luxurious Leeds penthouse apartment in the heart of Roundhay with large private terrace

This penthouse offers luxurious features and amenities in the heart of one of Leeds most beloved areas.

Fine & Country is now selling this stunning three bedroom home on Park Avenue in Roundhay for £775,000.

Step into a bright entrance hallway with underfloor heating leading to a spacious lounge, where a remote control gas fire welcomes you. The modern kitchen is equipped with modern appliances complemented by sleek Corian worktops with a central island.

The second bedroom also offers access to the private terrace, fitted bespoke wardrobe and en suite bathroom. Bedroom three is currently used as a living room and presents the opportunity for further customisation.

Fine & Country has listed this absolutely fantastic home which greets you with its luxuriousness and spaciousness as soon as you enter this reception room.

Here is a remote controlled gas fireplace, elegant wood flooring and skylights letting in lots of natural light.

The kitchen is equipped with modern brand appliances complemented by sleek Corian worktops for both style and functionality.

Here is also lots of room for a large dining table to gather family and friends around.

A second living room, which also works brilliantly as a bedroom, has direct access onto the private terrace.

