Fine & Country is now selling this stunning three bedroom home on Park Avenue in Roundhay for £775,000.
Step into a bright entrance hallway with underfloor heating leading to a spacious lounge, where a remote control gas fire welcomes you. The modern kitchen is equipped with modern appliances complemented by sleek Corian worktops with a central island.
The main bedroom features fitted bespoke wardrobes, a walk-in wardrobe and a door opens onto your private terrace along with a luxurious en-suite with underfloor heating.
The second bedroom also offers access to the private terrace, fitted bespoke wardrobe and en suite bathroom. Bedroom three is currently used as a living room and presents the opportunity for further customisation.
