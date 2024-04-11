Step into a bright entrance hallway with underfloor heating leading to a spacious lounge, where a remote control gas fire welcomes you. The modern kitchen is equipped with modern appliances complemented by sleek Corian worktops with a central island.

The main bedroom features fitted bespoke wardrobes, a walk-in wardrobe and a door opens onto your private terrace along with a luxurious en-suite with underfloor heating.

The second bedroom also offers access to the private terrace, fitted bespoke wardrobe and en suite bathroom. Bedroom three is currently used as a living room and presents the opportunity for further customisation.

