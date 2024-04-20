13 photos of a luxurious Leeds family home with an indoor pool, gym and games room

This opulent home on Rufford Avenue in Yeadon, Leeds is on the market with Hunters for £999,950.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

Inside the property you’ll find a ground floor with a large living room, snug, and dining room with a stylish kitchen to the side. Here is also a large indoor pool with gym, games room and a bathroom and changing room combination.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en-suite as well as direct access onto the gorgeous balcony. Three further bedrooms are also found here, each with its own en-suite bathroom.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Outside, an electronic gate opens up to the front of the property. Here are paved and tarmacked areas with lots of parking space and patio seating areas.

1. Front

Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales

2. Pool

Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales

3. Living room

Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales

4. Kitchen

Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales

5. Dining room

Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales

6. Gym

Photo: Hunters

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.