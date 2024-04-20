Inside the property you’ll find a ground floor with a large living room, snug, and dining room with a stylish kitchen to the side. Here is also a large indoor pool with gym, games room and a bathroom and changing room combination.
On the first floor is the master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en-suite as well as direct access onto the gorgeous balcony. Three further bedrooms are also found here, each with its own en-suite bathroom.
Outside, an electronic gate opens up to the front of the property. Here are paved and tarmacked areas with lots of parking space and patio seating areas.
