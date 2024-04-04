Purplebricks is selling this modern four bedroom property nestled on a tranquil cul-de-sac on Springfield Road in Morley for £525,000.
On the ground floor is a bright hallway leading to an inviting living room with bay window and gas fireplace. The heart of the home is a stunning dining kitchen with granite worktops and solid granite dining room and media wall.
On the top floor are four versatile bedrooms, of which two has their own en-suite bathrooms with showers, and the family bathroom with bathtub.
Externally is a good-size garden with patio and lawns. Here is an ideal place to entertain family and friends in the warmer months.
