13 photos of a Leeds family home in a tranquil cul-de-sac combining modern sophistication and family comfort

Enjoy these pictures of a lovely family home in a popular Leeds market town.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 4th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Purplebricks is selling this modern four bedroom property nestled on a tranquil cul-de-sac on Springfield Road in Morley for £525,000.

On the ground floor is a bright hallway leading to an inviting living room with bay window and gas fireplace. The heart of the home is a stunning dining kitchen with granite worktops and solid granite dining room and media wall.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

On the top floor are four versatile bedrooms, of which two has their own en-suite bathrooms with showers, and the family bathroom with bathtub.

Externally is a good-size garden with patio and lawns. Here is an ideal place to entertain family and friends in the warmer months.

This charming four bedroom home nestled in a tranquil cul-de-sac is on the market.

1. Kerb view

This charming four bedroom home nestled in a tranquil cul-de-sac is on the market. Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Enter into an inviting hallway with stairs to the top floor.

2. Hall

Enter into an inviting hallway with stairs to the top floor. Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The heart of the home is this gorgeous kitchen diner with sleet solid granite worktops and solid granite dining table.

3. Dining kitchen

The heart of the home is this gorgeous kitchen diner with sleet solid granite worktops and solid granite dining table. Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Here is also a built-in media wall with TV and French doors leading onto the rear garden.

4. Dining kitchen

Here is also a built-in media wall with TV and French doors leading onto the rear garden. Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The stylish living room is flooded with natural light while not overlooked by neighbours. Unwind here in front of the gas fireplace.

5. Living room

The stylish living room is flooded with natural light while not overlooked by neighbours. Unwind here in front of the gas fireplace. Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Under the stairs is also a useful guest WC.

6. Guest WC

Under the stairs is also a useful guest WC. Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.