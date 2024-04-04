Purplebricks is selling this modern four bedroom property nestled on a tranquil cul-de-sac on Springfield Road in Morley for £525,000.

On the ground floor is a bright hallway leading to an inviting living room with bay window and gas fireplace. The heart of the home is a stunning dining kitchen with granite worktops and solid granite dining room and media wall.

On the top floor are four versatile bedrooms, of which two has their own en-suite bathrooms with showers, and the family bathroom with bathtub.

Externally is a good-size garden with patio and lawns. Here is an ideal place to entertain family and friends in the warmer months.

1 . Kerb view This charming four bedroom home nestled in a tranquil cul-de-sac is on the market.

2 . Hall Enter into an inviting hallway with stairs to the top floor.

3 . Dining kitchen The heart of the home is this gorgeous kitchen diner with sleet solid granite worktops and solid granite dining table.

4 . Dining kitchen Here is also a built-in media wall with TV and French doors leading onto the rear garden.

5 . Living room The stylish living room is flooded with natural light while not overlooked by neighbours. Unwind here in front of the gas fireplace.

6 . Guest WC Under the stairs is also a useful guest WC.