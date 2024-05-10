13 photos of a large Leeds family home with impressive gardens on a private road

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 10th May 2024, 16:30 BST

This Leeds home occupies an enviable plot on the Wike Ridge.

Step into this exceptional property on Wike Ridge Avenue in Alwoodley, Leeds, currently on the market with Manning Stainton for £740,000, and be greeted by a bright hallway.

It leads to a stylish reception room with bay window, a snug, modern kitchen with access to a conservatory, a separate diner and an office.

On the first floor is the primary bedroom, a double with built-in wardrobes and en suite with bath and separate shower. Three further bedrooms can be found on is floor as well as the house shower room.

Sign up now to get the latest headlines and breaking stories from Leeds and the surrounding areas delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter

Externally is a driveway and small lawn to the front. To the rear is a beautiful secluded garden with patio, lawns and planted borders with a fantastic outlook across far stretching greenery.

This gorgeous home on an enviable plot is for sale.

1. Front

This gorgeous home on an enviable plot is for sale. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Step inside a large bright hallway with stairs to the first floor.

2. Hallway

Step inside a large bright hallway with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The bay windowed living room has a modern gas fire.

3. Reception room

The bay windowed living room has a modern gas fire. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The modern breakfast kitchen is fitted with ample units for storage.

4. Kitchen

The modern breakfast kitchen is fitted with ample units for storage. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
It has access to the stylish conservatory overlooking the rear garden.

5. Sun room

It has access to the stylish conservatory overlooking the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The separate dining room has space for a good-size dining table.

6. Diner

The separate dining room has space for a good-size dining table. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsManning StaintonProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.