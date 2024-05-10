Step into this exceptional property on Wike Ridge Avenue in Alwoodley, Leeds, currently on the market with Manning Stainton for £740,000, and be greeted by a bright hallway.
It leads to a stylish reception room with bay window, a snug, modern kitchen with access to a conservatory, a separate diner and an office.
On the first floor is the primary bedroom, a double with built-in wardrobes and en suite with bath and separate shower. Three further bedrooms can be found on is floor as well as the house shower room.
Externally is a driveway and small lawn to the front. To the rear is a beautiful secluded garden with patio, lawns and planted borders with a fantastic outlook across far stretching greenery.
