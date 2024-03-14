Just a moments walk from Temple Newsam in Whitkirk, Leeds, is this gorgeous family home on Darcy Court on the market with Preston Baker for £425,000.

At the heart of the property is an impressive open plan dining and living room with French doors to the rear garden and painted brick fireplace. The kitchen sits off the dining area and features a range of base and wall units with wooden worktops.

On the first floor are three generous double bedrooms, of which two has built-in wardrobe storage space. The fourth bedroom is a good-size single currently used as an office.

The luxury family bathroom features a large shower cubicle and separate bathtub for some well-earned relaxation.

To the rear is the large garden with Whitkirk Church as a backdrop. The enclosed garden features raised decking, artificial lawn, large patio seating area and planted borders.

1 . Exterior A gorgeous large home in Whitkirk, just a few moments from Temple Newsam, is on the market. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

2 . Lounge and dining room Making up the heart of the home is this large, bright open dining and living room. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

3 . Lounge The large living room area features a painted brick feature fireplace and French doors onto the garden. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The kitchen has a range of fitted units and wood worktops. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

5 . Bedroom On the first floor are three good-size double bedrooms. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales

6 . Bedroom Two of the bedrooms feature built-in wardrobe space. Photo: Preston Baker Photo Sales