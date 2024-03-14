13 photos of a large family home in Leeds with landscaped gardens and Whitkirk Church as a backdrop

Views of the historic Whitkirk Church adds extra charm to this luxurious Leeds home.

Just a moments walk from Temple Newsam in Whitkirk, Leeds, is this gorgeous family home on Darcy Court on the market with Preston Baker for £425,000.

At the heart of the property is an impressive open plan dining and living room with French doors to the rear garden and painted brick fireplace. The kitchen sits off the dining area and features a range of base and wall units with wooden worktops.

On the first floor are three generous double bedrooms, of which two has built-in wardrobe storage space. The fourth bedroom is a good-size single currently used as an office.

The luxury family bathroom features a large shower cubicle and separate bathtub for some well-earned relaxation.

To the rear is the large garden with Whitkirk Church as a backdrop. The enclosed garden features raised decking, artificial lawn, large patio seating area and planted borders.

A gorgeous large home in Whitkirk, just a few moments from Temple Newsam, is on the market.

Exterior

A gorgeous large home in Whitkirk, just a few moments from Temple Newsam, is on the market.

Making up the heart of the home is this large, bright open dining and living room.

Lounge and dining room

Making up the heart of the home is this large, bright open dining and living room.

The large living room area features a painted brick feature fireplace and French doors onto the garden.

Lounge

The large living room area features a painted brick feature fireplace and French doors onto the garden.

The kitchen has a range of fitted units and wood worktops.

Kitchen

The kitchen has a range of fitted units and wood worktops.

On the first floor are three good-size double bedrooms.

Bedroom

On the first floor are three good-size double bedrooms.

Two of the bedrooms feature built-in wardrobe space.

Bedroom

Two of the bedrooms feature built-in wardrobe space.

