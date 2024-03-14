Just a moments walk from Temple Newsam in Whitkirk, Leeds, is this gorgeous family home on Darcy Court on the market with Preston Baker for £425,000.
At the heart of the property is an impressive open plan dining and living room with French doors to the rear garden and painted brick fireplace. The kitchen sits off the dining area and features a range of base and wall units with wooden worktops.
On the first floor are three generous double bedrooms, of which two has built-in wardrobe storage space. The fourth bedroom is a good-size single currently used as an office.
The luxury family bathroom features a large shower cubicle and separate bathtub for some well-earned relaxation.
To the rear is the large garden with Whitkirk Church as a backdrop. The enclosed garden features raised decking, artificial lawn, large patio seating area and planted borders.
