13 photos of a large eco home merging modern luxury with sustainability for sale in a Leeds village

In the heart of Millennium Village in the Leeds village Allerton Bywater is this magnificent home.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 19th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Manning Stainton has listed this three bedroom home on Goldcrest Road right on the green for £375,000.

Enter into a stunning large Siematic kitchen with Gaggenau appliances including a steam oven. To the rear is a spacious dining area with French doors onto the enclosed rear garden with lawn and patio with pergola.

On the first floor is a elevated mezzanine living room overlooking the green with oversized windows and a Juliet balcony. A good-size bedroom and a family bathroom with shower over bath is also on this floor.

The top floor hosts the large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a balcony. A second bedroom with en-suite shower room sits to the rear.

An extraordinary terraced house in Allerton Bywater is on the market.

1. Front

An extraordinary terraced house in Allerton Bywater is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

Enter into this magnificent eco-home into this Siematic kitchen with Gaggenau appliances.

2. Kitchen

Enter into this magnificent eco-home into this Siematic kitchen with Gaggenau appliances. Photo: Manning Stainton

It features a breakfast bar steam oven while getting lots of natural light from the large windows.

3. Kitchen

It features a breakfast bar steam oven while getting lots of natural light from the large windows. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the rear is a large dining door.

4. Dining room

To the rear is a large dining door. Photo: Manning Stainton

This elegant space also features doors onto the rear garden.

5. Dining room

This elegant space also features doors onto the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

On the first floor is the elevated mezzanine living room overlooking the green from oversized windows.

6. Reception room

On the first floor is the elevated mezzanine living room overlooking the green from oversized windows. Photo: Manning Stainton

