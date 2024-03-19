Manning Stainton has listed this three bedroom home on Goldcrest Road right on the green for £375,000.
Enter into a stunning large Siematic kitchen with Gaggenau appliances including a steam oven. To the rear is a spacious dining area with French doors onto the enclosed rear garden with lawn and patio with pergola.
On the first floor is a elevated mezzanine living room overlooking the green with oversized windows and a Juliet balcony. A good-size bedroom and a family bathroom with shower over bath is also on this floor.
The top floor hosts the large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a balcony. A second bedroom with en-suite shower room sits to the rear.
