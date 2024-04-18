13 photos of a fully renovated and extended family home in a town in south-east Leeds

This gorgeous four-bedroom home in a south-east Leeds town with a cosy enclosed garden is a must see.

Entering this modern property you’re greeted by a hallway leading to a bright lounge overlooking the front elevation and a versatile playroom.

The heart of the family home is a large open dining kitchen with fitted marine base and wall units and appliances with a large central island, bi-folding glass doors and roof lanterns.

On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom with stunning bathtub and separate shower. A second shower room is located on the ground floor.

The rear garden is a low-maintenance enclosed space with artificial lawn and stylish porcelain patio.

The home, on Springhead Road in the Leeds town Rothwell, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £550,000.

A gorgeous, fully renovated family home in Rothwell is on the market.

1. Exterior

The heart of the property is this absolutely stunning dining kitchen.

2. Dining kitchen

The kitchen is equipped with fitted stylish units and integrated appliances with a large central island.

3. Dining kitchen

Here are also large roof lanterns, a sitting area and large bi-folding glass doors leading onto the rear garden.

4. Dining kitchen

A large window overlooking the front elevation lets lots of natural light in to this separate lounge.

5. Lounge

There is another, separate room on the ground floor can be used as a bedroom, play room and much more.

6. Play room

