Entering this modern property you’re greeted by a hallway leading to a bright lounge overlooking the front elevation and a versatile playroom.

The heart of the family home is a large open dining kitchen with fitted marine base and wall units and appliances with a large central island, bi-folding glass doors and roof lanterns.

On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom with stunning bathtub and separate shower. A second shower room is located on the ground floor.

The rear garden is a low-maintenance enclosed space with artificial lawn and stylish porcelain patio.

1 . Exterior A gorgeous, fully renovated family home in Rothwell is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Dining kitchen The heart of the property is this absolutely stunning dining kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Dining kitchen The kitchen is equipped with fitted stylish units and integrated appliances with a large central island. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Dining kitchen Here are also large roof lanterns, a sitting area and large bi-folding glass doors leading onto the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

5 . Lounge A large window overlooking the front elevation lets lots of natural light in to this separate lounge. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales