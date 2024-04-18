Entering this modern property you’re greeted by a hallway leading to a bright lounge overlooking the front elevation and a versatile playroom.
The heart of the family home is a large open dining kitchen with fitted marine base and wall units and appliances with a large central island, bi-folding glass doors and roof lanterns.
On the first floor are four good-size bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom with stunning bathtub and separate shower. A second shower room is located on the ground floor.
The rear garden is a low-maintenance enclosed space with artificial lawn and stylish porcelain patio.
The home, on Springhead Road in the Leeds town Rothwell, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £550,000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.