This truly unique home in Apperley Bridge is on the market with Martin S Lonsdale for £435,000 and is a perfect purchase for someone who wants to live in a place full of history.

Old Valley Works was the home of an industrial glass company dating back to Victorian time, and was according to the current owner used to make uniforms during the First World War.

Enter the now stylish and bespoke home via large timber doors leading into a grand hallway. To one side is a large lounge with in parts exposed brick walls and industrial lighting. The dining kitchen is accessed via a large sliding door and features bespoke units with butcher wood worktops.

On the first floor are three well-appointed bedrooms with skylights and exposed wooden beams along with two bathrooms with luxurious showers and baths.

Externally, a gated gravel shared access drive gives access to the home, while the rear garden features multiple patios, lawns and planted sleeper borders.

1 . Exterior This former industrial glass company converted into a semi-detached home is on the market. Photo: Martin S Lonsdale Photo Sales

2 . Hallway Inside this amazing house, industrial features and cosy living blends together perfectly. Photo: Martin S Lonsdale Photo Sales

3 . Hallway The double wood front doors open into this spacious hallway with painted wood panelling walls and industrial style lighting. Photo: Martin S Lonsdale Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen diner The impressive dining kitchen features a range of bespoke units with butcher wood worktops and brick effective tiling above. Photo: Martin S Lonsdale Photo Sales

5 . Kitchen diner The room is accessed via a large wooden sliding door while the wall features exposed painted bricks. Photo: Martin S Lonsdale Photo Sales