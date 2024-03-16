Enter into a welcoming hallway leading to the dual aspect living room with window overlooking the front and sliding glass doors onto the rear garden.

The open breakfast kitchen features attractive units and has lots of space for family gatherings, while the separate dining room is flooded by natural light from the bay window to the front.

The upper floor hosts three generous bedrooms along with a family bathroom with bathtub and a separate shower room.

Externally, the property has a paved driveway to the front leading to the integral garage, and a low maintenance gravel area sweeping around to the side. The large enclosed rear garden is mainly lawned with raised patio areas and mature borders and shrubs.

