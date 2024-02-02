Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 photos of a delightful Leeds home with south-west facing garden and sympathetic modernisations throughout

This two-bedroom home has been much loved by its current owners.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

Set on a sought-after location on Birch Grove in the Kippax area of Leeds, this charming home features cosy gardens and modern living space and is currently for sale with Manning Stainton for £185,000.

The property comprises an entrance hallway with tiled flooring and stairs to the firs floor. The living and dining room is dual aspect with stripped wooden flooring and a feature fireplace. The kitchen is fitted with a range wall and base units and has access to a utility room. To the first floor there are two good-size double bedrooms of which the master has a built in storage cupboard. The house bathroom is a modern three piece suite with a bath, wash hand basin and WC.

Externally is a spacious driveway to the front for ample off street parking. The rear garden is south-westerly facing and has a raised patio area, lawns and a useful summer house to the back.

This charming home much beloved by its current owners is now on the market.

1. Exterior

This charming home much beloved by its current owners is now on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Enter into a colourful hallway with tiled flooring and handy pull-out storage racks.

2. Hall

Enter into a colourful hallway with tiled flooring and handy pull-out storage racks. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The dual aspect dining and living area gets and abundance of natural light from large windows to the front and rear.

3. Dining and living room

The dual aspect dining and living area gets and abundance of natural light from large windows to the front and rear. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The living area has a feature fireplace to the side aspect and overlooks the rear garden.

4. Living room

The living area has a feature fireplace to the side aspect and overlooks the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The room has stripped wood flooring and lots of space for personal details.

5. Dining area

The room has stripped wood flooring and lots of space for personal details. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The modern bright kitchen has a serving hatch into the dining area, fitted base and wall units and large work surfaces.

6. Kitchen

The modern bright kitchen has a serving hatch into the dining area, fitted base and wall units and large work surfaces. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsManning StaintonProperty