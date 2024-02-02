Set on a sought-after location on Birch Grove in the Kippax area of Leeds , this charming home features cosy gardens and modern living space and is currently for sale with Manning Stainton for £185,000.

The property comprises an entrance hallway with tiled flooring and stairs to the firs floor. The living and dining room is dual aspect with stripped wooden flooring and a feature fireplace. The kitchen is fitted with a range wall and base units and has access to a utility room. To the first floor there are two good-size double bedrooms of which the master has a built in storage cupboard. The house bathroom is a modern three piece suite with a bath, wash hand basin and WC.