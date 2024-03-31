13 photos of a colourful Leeds family home with corner bi-folding doors out onto the garden

This home on Carr Road in Calverley is on the market with estate agents New Home Agents for £390,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 31st Mar 2024, 04:45 BST

Inside this lovely extended home you'll find a entrance hallway leading to a colourful living room with fireplace and a stunning open plan kitchen wit central island and bi-folding glass doors onto the rear garden.

The top floor hosts three good-size bedrooms, two of which benefits from built-in wardrobes, and a beautiful family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

To the rear of the property is a private enclosed garden with patio area ideal for entertaining.

Have a look inside:

A lovely extended family home is on the market.

1. Front aspect

A lovely extended family home is on the market. Photo: New Home Agents

The heart of the home is this stunning dining kitchen.

2. Dining kitchen

The heart of the home is this stunning dining kitchen. Photo: New Home Agents

The fitted kitchen features a central island with integrated appliances such as wine cooler.

3. Dining kitchen

The fitted kitchen features a central island with integrated appliances such as wine cooler. Photo: New Home Agents

The corner bi-folding doors opens up to the rear garden.

4. Patio

The corner bi-folding doors opens up to the rear garden. Photo: New Home Agents

The colourful living room with feature fireplace.

5. Lounge

The colourful living room with feature fireplace. Photo: New Home Agents

This space can be used as an office, reading room and more.

6. Snug

This space can be used as an office, reading room and more. Photo: New Home Agents

