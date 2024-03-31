Inside this lovely extended home you'll find a entrance hallway leading to a colourful living room with fireplace and a stunning open plan kitchen wit central island and bi-folding glass doors onto the rear garden.
The top floor hosts three good-size bedrooms, two of which benefits from built-in wardrobes, and a beautiful family bathroom with bathtub and separate shower cubicle.
To the rear of the property is a private enclosed garden with patio area ideal for entertaining.
1. Front aspect
A lovely extended family home is on the market. Photo: New Home Agents
2. Dining kitchen
The heart of the home is this stunning dining kitchen. Photo: New Home Agents
3. Dining kitchen
The fitted kitchen features a central island with integrated appliances such as wine cooler. Photo: New Home Agents
4. Patio
The corner bi-folding doors opens up to the rear garden. Photo: New Home Agents
5. Lounge
The colourful living room with feature fireplace. Photo: New Home Agents
6. Snug
This space can be used as an office, reading room and more. Photo: New Home Agents
