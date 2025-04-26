We’ve scoured the homes for sale on Zoopla to bring you this selection of otherwise often fairly ordinary houses for sale with extraordinary gardens.

There are no multi-million pound mega mansions on this list of homes from around the country, and while the houses themselves are lovely it is the outdoor space which is the star of the show.

In many cases, looking at the front of these properties offers little clue of what lies behind, with some of the gardens featured stretching back hundreds of feet and boasting a wealth of features.

Pools, pretty ponds, large summerhouses and treehouses are among the highlights of these fantastic gardens.

One comes with a wrap-around pond to feast your eyes upon while dining al fresco on the patio, another has direct access to the nearby beach, and a third boasts a rockery, a stream and a woodland meadow.

These gardens are ideal for green-fingered house hunters, families and people who love entertaining, or anyone who enjoys the outdoors.

1 . Woodland meadow This charming three-bedroom detached house in the coastal hamlet of Blitterlees, in Cumbria, near the Lake District, is blessed with 'magnificent' mature gardens. They range from a more formal garden with a rockery and pond to a woodland meadow, an orchard and a man-made stream. There's also a five-acre paddock of arable grassland, a stone-built summerhouse and various outdoor seating areas. The property has direct access to the beach and 'gorgeous' views over Solway Firth and Criffel hill. Rose View is listed for sale with Finest Properties, for offers over £600,000. | Zoopla/Finest Properties Photo: Zoopla/Finest Properties Photo Sales

2 . 'Fantastic' for entertaining This three-bedroom cottage sits in the pretty village of Upwell, in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, and has picturesque views over the river. But the garden is the most 'outstanding' feature, with an 'abundance' of entertaining area, including the patio and gravelled and decking areas. There are also various raised beds, mature trees and wild flowers, plus multiple garden sheds & outbuildings. The home, on Town Street, is listed for sale with William H Brown, for offers over £325,000. | Zoopla/William H Brown Photo: Zoopla/William H Brown Photo Sales

3 . Spectacular walled garden with pond, pergola and park views This 17th-century four-bedroom house on Old Chester Road, Derby, comes with a spectacular walled garden boasting a raised pond, pergola, summerhouse and garden studio, plus a raised terrace with great views over Darley Park. It's listed for sale with Frank Innes, for offers over £800,000. | Zoopla/Frank Innes Photo: Zoopla/Frank Innes Photo Sales

4 . Garden bar and cabana The Old Mill House is a charming Grade II-listed 17th-century retreat with an 'amazing' garden boasting a one-bedroom guest lodge, and office a garden bar and a cabana, plus 'superb' terracing for entertaining. The three-bedroom semi-detached house on Station Road, in Angmering, Littlehampton, is listed for sale with eXp World UK, for offers in the region of £575,000. | Zoopla/eXp World UK Photo: Zoopla/eXp World UK Photo Sales

5 . 'Superb' 230ft garden This three-bedroom detached bungalow boasts a 'superb' garden stretching back 230 feet, with a patio, large lawn, pond, log store, greenhouse, trees and shrubs. It's handily located on Glendale Avenue, just 900 metres from Ferndown town centre in Dorset, and is listed for sale with Hearnes, with a guide price of £675,000. | Zoopla/Hearnes Photo: Zoopla.Hearnes Photo Sales