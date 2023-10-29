Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 homes for sale in Leeds right now with the biggest asking price reductions in October

As October comes to an end, we take a look at the properties on the market in Leeds right now that saw the biggest asking price reductions this month.

By Dennis Morton
Published 29th Oct 2023, 16:30 GMT

From six bedroom luxury country houses for 1.6 million pounds to small flats with a low price tag, Leeds property market is full of investment and purchase opportunities.

This month has seen some large price reductions, including one property down a whopping 44.7 percent.

Here are the 13 most reduced homes in October on the market, according to Zoopla.

This 3 bed detached property on Lane Side was last reduced on October 17 by a total of 44.6 percent, to £499.000.

1. Lane Side House, Lane Side, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12

This 3 bed detached property on Lane Side was last reduced on October 17 by a total of 44.6 percent, to £499.000. Photo: Manning Stainton

This 5 bed detached property on Wike Lane was last reduced on October 11 by a total of 36 percent, to £1.600.000.

2. Wike Lane, Wike LS17

This 5 bed detached property on Wike Lane was last reduced on October 11 by a total of 36 percent, to £1.600.000. Photo: Furnell Residential

This 2 bed semi-detached property on Glencoe Gardens was last reduced on October 12 by a total of 32.5 percent, to £135,000.

3. Glencoe Gardens, Leeds LS25

This 2 bed semi-detached property on Glencoe Gardens was last reduced on October 12 by a total of 32.5 percent, to £135,000. Photo: Purplebricks

This 4 bed semi-detached property on Pontefract Lane was last reduced on October 21 by a total of 28.1 percent, to £575.000.

4. Maple Barn, Newsam Green, Pontefract Lane, Leeds LS15

This 4 bed semi-detached property on Pontefract Lane was last reduced on October 21 by a total of 28.1 percent, to £575.000. Photo: Manning Stainton

This 3 bed semi-detached property on Grange Fields Way was last reduced on October 27 by a total of 26.7 percent, to £132.000.

5. Grange Fields Way, Leeds LS10

This 3 bed semi-detached property on Grange Fields Way was last reduced on October 27 by a total of 26.7 percent, to £132.000. Photo: Purplebricks

This 4 bed detached property on The Rowans was last reduced on October 13 by a total of 26.5 percent, to £250.000.

6. The Rowans, Leeds LS13

This 4 bed detached property on The Rowans was last reduced on October 13 by a total of 26.5 percent, to £250.000. Photo: William H Brown

