From six bedroom luxury country houses for 1.6 million pounds to small flats with a low price tag, Leeds property market is full of investment and purchase opportunities.
This month has seen some large price reductions, including one property down a whopping 44.7 percent.
Here are the 13 most reduced homes in October on the market, according to Zoopla.
1. Lane Side House, Lane Side, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12
This 3 bed detached property on Lane Side was last reduced on October 17 by a total of 44.6 percent, to £499.000. Photo: Manning Stainton
2. Wike Lane, Wike LS17
This 5 bed detached property on Wike Lane was last reduced on October 11 by a total of 36 percent, to £1.600.000. Photo: Furnell Residential
3. Glencoe Gardens, Leeds LS25
This 2 bed semi-detached property on Glencoe Gardens was last reduced on October 12 by a total of 32.5 percent, to £135,000. Photo: Purplebricks
4. Maple Barn, Newsam Green, Pontefract Lane, Leeds LS15
This 4 bed semi-detached property on Pontefract Lane was last reduced on October 21 by a total of 28.1 percent, to £575.000. Photo: Manning Stainton
5. Grange Fields Way, Leeds LS10
This 3 bed semi-detached property on Grange Fields Way was last reduced on October 27 by a total of 26.7 percent, to £132.000. Photo: Purplebricks
6. The Rowans, Leeds LS13
This 4 bed detached property on The Rowans was last reduced on October 13 by a total of 26.5 percent, to £250.000. Photo: William H Brown