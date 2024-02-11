Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 homes for sale in Leeds right now with the biggest asking price reductions in January and February

The start of the year has seen a lot of properties in Leeds have their asking price reduced by significant amount.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 11th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

A large variety of properties have seen their prices reduced this year - from one bedroom flats to detached bungalows and large houses with accompanying land.

Some properties have seen their asking prices nearly halved since they were first put on the market, according to property website Zoopla.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Here are the 13 homes with the biggest asking price reduction between January 1 and February 9:

This 1 bed flat on Squirrel Way was last reduced on January 30 by a total of 42.9 percent, to £99,950.

1. Apartment 38, Thackrah Court, Squirrel Way, West Yorkshire LS17

This 1 bed flat on Squirrel Way was last reduced on January 30 by a total of 42.9 percent, to £99,950. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
This 3 bed semi-detached property on Brooklands Drive was last reduced on January 29 by a total of percent 39.4, to £97,000.

2. Affinity, Brooklands Drive, Leeds LS14

This 3 bed semi-detached property on Brooklands Drive was last reduced on January 29 by a total of percent 39.4, to £97,000. Photo: William H Brown

Photo Sales
This 1 bed flat on The Spinney in Moortown was last reduced on January 17 by a total of 33.3, to £50,000.

3. Woodlands, The Spinney, Moortown LS17

This 1 bed flat on The Spinney in Moortown was last reduced on January 17 by a total of 33.3, to £50,000. Photo: Alan Cooke Estate Agents Ltd

Photo Sales
This 2 bed flat on Lady Park Court was last reduced on January 31 by a total of 33.2 percent, to £20,000.

4. Lady Park Court, Leeds LS17

This 2 bed flat on Lady Park Court was last reduced on January 31 by a total of 33.2 percent, to £20,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
This 1 bed flat on Squirrel Way was last reduced on January 17 by a total of 26.7 percent, to £110,000.

5. Thackrah Court, 1 Squirrel Way, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS17

This 1 bed flat on Squirrel Way was last reduced on January 17 by a total of 26.7 percent, to £110,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
This 2 bed flat on Wetherby Road in Roundhay was last reduced on January 31 by a total of 26.3 percent, to £70,000.

6. Homegarth House, Wetherby Road, Roundhay, Leeds LS8

This 2 bed flat on Wetherby Road in Roundhay was last reduced on January 31 by a total of 26.3 percent, to £70,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesLeeds