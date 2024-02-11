A large variety of properties have seen their prices reduced this year - from one bedroom flats to detached bungalows and large houses with accompanying land.

Some properties have seen their asking prices nearly halved since they were first put on the market, according to property website Zoopla.

Here are the 13 homes with the biggest asking price reduction between January 1 and February 9:

1 . Apartment 38, Thackrah Court, Squirrel Way, West Yorkshire LS17 This 1 bed flat on Squirrel Way was last reduced on January 30 by a total of 42.9 percent, to £99,950. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Affinity, Brooklands Drive, Leeds LS14 This 3 bed semi-detached property on Brooklands Drive was last reduced on January 29 by a total of percent 39.4, to £97,000. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

3 . Woodlands, The Spinney, Moortown LS17 This 1 bed flat on The Spinney in Moortown was last reduced on January 17 by a total of 33.3, to £50,000. Photo: Alan Cooke Estate Agents Ltd Photo Sales

4 . Lady Park Court, Leeds LS17 This 2 bed flat on Lady Park Court was last reduced on January 31 by a total of 33.2 percent, to £20,000. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

5 . Thackrah Court, 1 Squirrel Way, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS17 This 1 bed flat on Squirrel Way was last reduced on January 17 by a total of 26.7 percent, to £110,000. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

6 . Homegarth House, Wetherby Road, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 This 2 bed flat on Wetherby Road in Roundhay was last reduced on January 31 by a total of 26.3 percent, to £70,000. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales