A large variety of properties have seen their prices reduced this year - from one bedroom flats to detached bungalows and large houses with accompanying land.
Here are the 13 homes with the biggest asking price reduction between January 1 and February 9:
1. Apartment 38, Thackrah Court, Squirrel Way, West Yorkshire LS17
This 1 bed flat on Squirrel Way was last reduced on January 30 by a total of 42.9 percent, to £99,950. Photo: Manning Stainton
2. Affinity, Brooklands Drive, Leeds LS14
This 3 bed semi-detached property on Brooklands Drive was last reduced on January 29 by a total of percent 39.4, to £97,000. Photo: William H Brown
3. Woodlands, The Spinney, Moortown LS17
This 1 bed flat on The Spinney in Moortown was last reduced on January 17 by a total of 33.3, to £50,000. Photo: Alan Cooke Estate Agents Ltd
4. Lady Park Court, Leeds LS17
This 2 bed flat on Lady Park Court was last reduced on January 31 by a total of 33.2 percent, to £20,000. Photo: Manning Stainton
5. Thackrah Court, 1 Squirrel Way, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS17
This 1 bed flat on Squirrel Way was last reduced on January 17 by a total of 26.7 percent, to £110,000. Photo: Manning Stainton
6. Homegarth House, Wetherby Road, Roundhay, Leeds LS8
This 2 bed flat on Wetherby Road in Roundhay was last reduced on January 31 by a total of 26.3 percent, to £70,000. Photo: Manning Stainton