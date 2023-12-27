Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 homes for sale in Leeds right now with the biggest asking price reductions in December

As December comes to an end, we take a look at the properties on the market in Leeds right now that saw the biggest asking price reductions this month.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

A number of properties in Leeds, from flats to detached houses, has had their asking price reduced this month.

From a two bedroom flat which has had its price reduced by 34.4 percent, to end terrace houses which have seen their prices cut by a fifth.

Here are the 13 most reduced homes in October on the market, according to Zoopla.

This 2 bed flat on Melbourne Mills was last reduced on December 14 by a total of 34.4 percent, to £82,000.

1. Melbourne Mills, Melbourne Street, Morley, Leeds LS27

This 2 bed flat on Melbourne Mills was last reduced on December 14 by a total of 34.4 percent, to £82,000. Photo: Keller Williams, Energise

This 2 bed flat in Morley was last reduced on December 20 by a total of 25.9 percent, to £100,000.

2. Calico House, Morley, Leeds LS27

This 2 bed flat in Morley was last reduced on December 20 by a total of 25.9 percent, to £100,000. Photo: Let Property

This 2 bed flat on Artist Street was last reduced on December 20 by a total of 23.8 percent, to £80,000.

3. Artist Street, Leeds LS12

This 2 bed flat on Artist Street was last reduced on December 20 by a total of 23.8 percent, to £80,000. Photo: Purplebricks

This 2 bed flat on Wetherby Road was last reduced on December 13 by a total of 21.1 percent, to £75,000.

4. Homegarth House, Wetherby Road, Roundhay, Leeds LS8

This 2 bed flat on Wetherby Road was last reduced on December 13 by a total of 21.1 percent, to £75,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

This 3 bed end terrace property on Park Avenue was last reduced on December 7 by a total of 20 percent, to £120,000.

5. Park Avenue, Swillington, Leeds LS26

This 3 bed end terrace property on Park Avenue was last reduced on December 7 by a total of 20 percent, to £120,000. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

This 3 bed semi-detached property on Castle Road was last reduced on December 5 by a total of 19 percent, to £170,000.

6. Castle Road, Rothwell, Leeds LS26

This 3 bed semi-detached property on Castle Road was last reduced on December 5 by a total of 19 percent, to £170,000. Photo: Yopa

