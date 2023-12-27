A number of properties in Leeds, from flats to detached houses, has had their asking price reduced this month.
From a two bedroom flat which has had its price reduced by 34.4 percent, to end terrace houses which have seen their prices cut by a fifth.
Here are the 13 most reduced homes in October on the market, according to Zoopla.
1. Melbourne Mills, Melbourne Street, Morley, Leeds LS27
This 2 bed flat on Melbourne Mills was last reduced on December 14 by a total of 34.4 percent, to £82,000. Photo: Keller Williams, Energise
2. Calico House, Morley, Leeds LS27
This 2 bed flat in Morley was last reduced on December 20 by a total of 25.9 percent, to £100,000. Photo: Let Property
3. Artist Street, Leeds LS12
This 2 bed flat on Artist Street was last reduced on December 20 by a total of 23.8 percent, to £80,000. Photo: Purplebricks
4. Homegarth House, Wetherby Road, Roundhay, Leeds LS8
This 2 bed flat on Wetherby Road was last reduced on December 13 by a total of 21.1 percent, to £75,000. Photo: Manning Stainton
5. Park Avenue, Swillington, Leeds LS26
This 3 bed end terrace property on Park Avenue was last reduced on December 7 by a total of 20 percent, to £120,000. Photo: Stoneacre Properties
6. Castle Road, Rothwell, Leeds LS26
This 3 bed semi-detached property on Castle Road was last reduced on December 5 by a total of 19 percent, to £170,000. Photo: Yopa