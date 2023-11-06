Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

13 great pictures of this terraced four storey Leeds home with loft room and south-east facing enclosed garden

This stunning terraced house which has been transformed over the last couple of years by the current owners is a perfect family home with lots of space and great schools just around the corner.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:56 GMT

Listed with EweMove Sales & Lettings for £340,000, this three to four bedroom property on Chandos Terrace in Gledhow, Leeds, deserves a look inside.

On the ground floor is a stunning living room to the rear with windows overlooking the gardens, high ceilings and feature fireplace. The large kitchen has wooden worktops, lots of workspace, and integrated appliances. On the lower ground floor is a dining room combined with a handy utility, as well as a large double bedroom with ensuite WC.

Up the stairs to the first floor is a beautiful double bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and a spacious single bedroom as well as the modern white family bathroom suite with bathtub and shower over. And up on the top floor is a large attic room with skylight windows that can be used as an extra bedroom, storage, study and so much more.

Externally, there is a small garden to the front, and a fully enclosed sunny patio with planting and lawn to the rear.

This terraced house set over four floors is on the market.

1. Exterior

This terraced house set over four floors is on the market. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

Photo Sales
To the back of the house is this stunning living room.

2. Living room

To the back of the house is this stunning living room. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

Photo Sales
It has high ceilings, a feature fireplace and south-east facing windows overlooking the rear garden.

3. Living room

It has high ceilings, a feature fireplace and south-east facing windows overlooking the rear garden. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

Photo Sales
Also on the ground floor is the kitchen.

4. Kitchen

Also on the ground floor is the kitchen. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

Photo Sales
It has wooden worktops and lots of storage and counter space.

5. Kitchen

It has wooden worktops and lots of storage and counter space. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

Photo Sales
On the lower ground floor is this flexible dining room that doubles as a utility room.

6. Utility and dining room

On the lower ground floor is this flexible dining room that doubles as a utility room. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page