This stunning terraced house which has been transformed over the last couple of years by the current owners is a perfect family home with lots of space and great schools just around the corner.

Listed with EweMove Sales & Lettings for £340,000, this three to four bedroom property on Chandos Terrace in Gledhow, Leeds, deserves a look inside.

On the ground floor is a stunning living room to the rear with windows overlooking the gardens, high ceilings and feature fireplace. The large kitchen has wooden worktops, lots of workspace, and integrated appliances. On the lower ground floor is a dining room combined with a handy utility, as well as a large double bedroom with ensuite WC.

Up the stairs to the first floor is a beautiful double bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and a spacious single bedroom as well as the modern white family bathroom suite with bathtub and shower over. And up on the top floor is a large attic room with skylight windows that can be used as an extra bedroom, storage, study and so much more.

Externally, there is a small garden to the front, and a fully enclosed sunny patio with planting and lawn to the rear.

1 . Exterior This terraced house set over four floors is on the market. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings Photo Sales

2 . Living room To the back of the house is this stunning living room. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings Photo Sales

3 . Living room It has high ceilings, a feature fireplace and south-east facing windows overlooking the rear garden. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen Also on the ground floor is the kitchen. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings Photo Sales

5 . Kitchen It has wooden worktops and lots of storage and counter space. Photo: EweMove Sales & Lettings Photo Sales