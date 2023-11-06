13 great pictures of this terraced four storey Leeds home with loft room and south-east facing enclosed garden
This stunning terraced house which has been transformed over the last couple of years by the current owners is a perfect family home with lots of space and great schools just around the corner.
Listed with EweMove Sales & Lettings for £340,000, this three to four bedroom property on Chandos Terrace in Gledhow, Leeds, deserves a look inside.
On the ground floor is a stunning living room to the rear with windows overlooking the gardens, high ceilings and feature fireplace. The large kitchen has wooden worktops, lots of workspace, and integrated appliances. On the lower ground floor is a dining room combined with a handy utility, as well as a large double bedroom with ensuite WC.
Up the stairs to the first floor is a beautiful double bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and a spacious single bedroom as well as the modern white family bathroom suite with bathtub and shower over. And up on the top floor is a large attic room with skylight windows that can be used as an extra bedroom, storage, study and so much more.
Externally, there is a small garden to the front, and a fully enclosed sunny patio with planting and lawn to the rear.