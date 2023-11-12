13 great pictures of this stunning Leeds home with open lounges and extensive gardens
Hardisty Prestige has listed this stunning family home in Yeadon for £525,000.
The four bedroom property is located on Fairfax Grove and features a large entrance hallway with stairs to the first floor, a large living room with bay window and an adjacent smaller lounge with doors to the terrace, a dining room and spacious kitchen with base and wall units as well as a utility and double garage.
On the first floor is a landing, two double bedrooms, of which the master has an ensuite, and who single bedroom. The family bathroom has a bathtub.
Externally is a large driveway to the front , and to the rear is a large garden mostly laid to lawn, stone paths and a decked terrace.