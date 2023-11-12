Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 great pictures of this stunning Leeds home with open lounges and extensive gardens

Hardisty Prestige has listed this stunning family home in Yeadon for £525,000.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 12th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

The four bedroom property is located on Fairfax Grove and features a large entrance hallway with stairs to the first floor, a large living room with bay window and an adjacent smaller lounge with doors to the terrace, a dining room and spacious kitchen with base and wall units as well as a utility and double garage.

On the first floor is a landing, two double bedrooms, of which the master has an ensuite, and who single bedroom. The family bathroom has a bathtub.

Externally is a large driveway to the front , and to the rear is a large garden mostly laid to lawn, stone paths and a decked terrace.

This superb four bedroom property is on the market.

1. Exterior

This superb four bedroom property is on the market. Photo: Hardisty Prestige

The kitchen with fitted base and wall units.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen with fitted base and wall units. Photo: Hardisty Prestige

It has integrated appliances including oven, hob and extractor.

3. Kitchen

It has integrated appliances including oven, hob and extractor. Photo: Hardisty Prestige

The spacious dining area is ideal for entertaining.

4. Dining room

The spacious dining area is ideal for entertaining. Photo: Hardisty Prestige

The home has two roomy adjacent lounges.

5. Lounge

The home has two roomy adjacent lounges. Photo: Hardisty Prestige

The largest have a big bay window for lots of natural light.

6. Lounge

The largest have a big bay window for lots of natural light. Photo: Hardisty Prestige

