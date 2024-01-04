A stunning country house with around 4,000 square feet of living space and large green gardens is for sale.

Enter into a hallway connecting the ground floor with a stunning open kitchen with adjoining dining/sitting room and access to a garden room with skylight windows. A large lounge with big windows, a separate study along with a reading room and separate dining room can also be found here.

The garage and neighbouring utility room can also be accessed directly from the first floor, offering lots of parking space for vehicles.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, two of which has luxurious ensuites, and the family bathroom with bathtub. Up the stairs to the second floor is a large guest suite with ensuite.

Externally is a large block paved driveway to the front, while the delicately planned and landscaped garden with large lawns, trees and shrubs along patios ideal for alfresco dining.

