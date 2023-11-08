Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 great pictures of this fully renovated Leeds family home with large bay windows and rear garden

This stunning three-bedroom family home in Meanwood has been fully renovated to feature an open plan dining kitchen and large living room.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 8th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

The semi-detached property on Carr Manor Gardens is on the market with Stoneacre Properties for £390,000.

Enter into a spacious entry hallway with stairs to the first floor and access to the large living room with feature fireplace and bay window to the front elevation. The dining kitchen has been fully renovated and opened up and features base and wall units and integrated appliances, and bi-folding glass doors to the rear decking. A guest WC with wash hand basin and toilet is also on the ground floor.

On the first floor is the master bedroom, a large double with bay window, and an additional double bedroom. A smaller single bedroom can be used as a home office or dressing room.

The family bathroom is a stunning four-piece with free-standing bath and a walk-in shower with black finish throughout.

Externally is a green garden laid to lawn and a decked terrace to the rear. To the front is a large block-paved driveway running down the side of the property for lots of parking space.

1. Front

To the front of this Meanwood property is a large driveway. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

2. Hallway

A welcoming bright hallway welcomes you into this property. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

3. Lounge

The lounge is a large and colourful room with feature fireplace. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

4. Lounge

It gets flooded in natural light from this bay window to the front elevation. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

5. Dining kitchen

The dining kitchen has been refurbished and opened up. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

6. Dining kitchen

The modern kitchen has fitted base and wall units and integrated oven, hob with extractor, dishwasher and washing machine. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

