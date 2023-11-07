13 great pictures of this completely renovated Leeds bungalow featuring stunning gardens and porcelain patio
This property could be the dream home for a young professional couple or someone without children.
The fully renovated one bedroom bungalow on The Oval in Rothwell is on the market with Manning Stainton for £250,000, and is something out of the ordinary with open living spaces and stunning gardens.
To the front is a small garden with artificial lawns and a pebbled driveway offering ample off-street parking space. Enter into the bright porch which leads into the modern fitted kitchen.
The open lounge and dining room is the heart of the home with lots of space for furniture and to entertain. The large bright double bedroom sits to the front on the home, and just opposite is the modern shower room.
Externally is a single garage, and the landscaped rear garden includes a porcelain patio, artificial lawn, decking and an array of raised plant beds.