This property could be the dream home for a young professional couple or someone without children.

The fully renovated one bedroom bungalow on The Oval in Rothwell is on the market with Manning Stainton for £250,000, and is something out of the ordinary with open living spaces and stunning gardens.

To the front is a small garden with artificial lawns and a pebbled driveway offering ample off-street parking space. Enter into the bright porch which leads into the modern fitted kitchen.

The open lounge and dining room is the heart of the home with lots of space for furniture and to entertain. The large bright double bedroom sits to the front on the home, and just opposite is the modern shower room.

Externally is a single garage, and the landscaped rear garden includes a porcelain patio, artificial lawn, decking and an array of raised plant beds.

1 . Exterior This amazing one bedroom bungalow is for sale. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The porch takes you to this fitted modern kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Lounge and dining area The open lounge and dining area is a great place to entertain guests Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

5 . Lounge A spacious lounge area fits lots of furniture. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales