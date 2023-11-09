Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 great photos of this stunning Leeds family home with pond in the rear garden now for sale

Tucked away in a popular Leeds cul-de-sac, this detached family home is a real eye-catcher.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 9th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

On the market with Manning Stainton's Garforth branch for £510,000, this stunning property on Elmey View in Kippax is ideal for a large family, with lots of space and a great garden.

Enter into a large airy hallway with stairs to the first floor, before moving into the living room and adjacent lounge, offering two reception rooms. The open kitchen with breakfast isle has modern appliances and fitted base and wall units. The conservatory works great as a dining area and opens to the rear garden.

There is also a guest WC and garage on the ground floor.

On the first floor are four bedrooms and the family bathroom with bathtub and shower.

Externally is a small lawn garden and access to the garage at the front. To the rear is a real oasis of a garden with lawns, patio and a pond.

This Kippax home is on the market.

1. Exterior

This Kippax home is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

Enter into this large bright hallway.

2. Hallway

Enter into this large bright hallway. Photo: Manning Stainton

The unique modern kitchen with breakfast isle.

3. Kitchen

The unique modern kitchen with breakfast isle. Photo: Manning Stainton

It's fitted with a range of appliances and base and wall units.

4. Kitchen

It's fitted with a range of appliances and base and wall units. Photo: Manning Stainton

In the back is a handy utility area.

5. Utility

In the back is a handy utility area. Photo: Manning Stainton

The home has two reception rooms.

6. Lounge

The home has two reception rooms. Photo: Manning Stainton

