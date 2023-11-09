Tucked away in a popular Leeds cul-de-sac, this detached family home is a real eye-catcher.

On the market with Manning Stainton's Garforth branch for £510,000, this stunning property on Elmey View in Kippax is ideal for a large family, with lots of space and a great garden.

Enter into a large airy hallway with stairs to the first floor, before moving into the living room and adjacent lounge, offering two reception rooms. The open kitchen with breakfast isle has modern appliances and fitted base and wall units. The conservatory works great as a dining area and opens to the rear garden.

There is also a guest WC and garage on the ground floor.

On the first floor are four bedrooms and the family bathroom with bathtub and shower.

Externally is a small lawn garden and access to the garage at the front. To the rear is a real oasis of a garden with lawns, patio and a pond.

1 . Exterior This Kippax home is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Hallway Enter into this large bright hallway. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The unique modern kitchen with breakfast isle. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen It's fitted with a range of appliances and base and wall units. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

5 . Utility In the back is a handy utility area. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales