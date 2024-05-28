Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have created their House Postcode Report, which has revealed the average house price in every postcode in Leeds between January 2023 and 2024.
The data revealed that LS9 - which includes Burmantofts, Cross Green, East End Park, Gipton, Harehills, Mabgate, Osmondthorpe, Richmond Hill and Halton Moor - is the most affordable postcode in Leeds - with the average house costing £141,313.
Here are 13 affordable properties in LS9 listed on the market right now on property website Zoopla:
