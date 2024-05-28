LS9: 13 affordable properties for sale right now in Leeds' cheapest postcode

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 28th May 2024, 04:45 BST

There is plenty of choice for those looking to buy a home in Leeds’ cheapest postcode.

Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have created their House Postcode Report, which has revealed the average house price in every postcode in Leeds between January 2023 and 2024.

The data revealed that LS9 - which includes Burmantofts, Cross Green, East End Park, Gipton, Harehills, Mabgate, Osmondthorpe, Richmond Hill and Halton Moor - is the most affordable postcode in Leeds - with the average house costing £141,313.

Here are 13 affordable properties in LS9 listed on the market right now on property website Zoopla:

This home with a cosy enclosed garden on Shakespeare Close is for sale for £155,000.

1. Two bed terraced house

This home with a cosy enclosed garden on Shakespeare Close is for sale for £155,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

New Home Agents is selling this three bed home on York Road for £245,000.

2. Three bed semi-detached house

New Home Agents is selling this three bed home on York Road for £245,000. Photo: New Home Agents

On Vinery Terrace is this terraced house for sale for £125,000.

3. Two bed terraced house

On Vinery Terrace is this terraced house for sale for £125,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

A three bedroom end terrace home on Dawlish Grove is for sale for £260,000.

4. Three bed end terrace house

A three bedroom end terrace home on Dawlish Grove is for sale for £260,000. Photo: Purplebricks

This home on Skelton Avenue is on the market for £195,000.

5. Two bed end terrace house

This home on Skelton Avenue is on the market for £195,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

This home on Nowell Grove could be yours for just £110,000.

6. Three bed terraced house

This home on Nowell Grove could be yours for just £110,000. Photo: William H Brown

