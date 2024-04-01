The bustling city of Leeds is just a stone's throw away from some beautiful scenery, quaint villages and the rolling hills of the countryside. Tourists and day-trippers flock to pretty towns such as Harrogate, Ilkley and Hebden Bridge, but there are many wonderful lesser-known villages that are Yorkshire's best kept secrets.
If you're looking for a picturesque spring walk, or even a relocation to the country, these are some of the most stunning villages within an easy drive of Leeds.
1. Lofthouse, North Yorkshire
Lofthouse is a tiny village in the Nidderdale area of North Yorkshire and boasts the delightful Nidd Falls. Drive: 1hr 15min Photo: Gerard Binks Photography
2. Kettlewell, North Yorkshire
Kettlewell is an attractive grey stone village nestled in the steep, narrow part of the Yorkshire Dales. Walk through picturesque cottages before enjoying a pint in one of its pubs. Drive: 1hr 15mins to 1hr 30mins Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Hebden, North Yorkshire
Hebden is a small yet historic village nestled in Lower Wharfedale in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales. The village is designated as a conservation area. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15min Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Osmotherley, North Yorkshire
Osmotherley, a tiny village in the Hambleton hills, boasts wide views across to the Yorkshire Dales. The village has three pubs, two cafes and a fish and chip shop and is close to the stunning Cod Beck reservoir. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15min Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Skidby, East Riding of Yorkshire
As you approach Skidby, near Beverley, you will see the impressive four-sailed mill standing on top of the hill. The gorgeous Millhouse Restaurant is worth a visit. Drive: 1hr 15min Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Bishop Burton, East Riding of Yorkshire
Bishop Burton is a small village on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds. Much of the village forms a conservation area and it's home to one of Europe's leading Equestrian Centres. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15min Photo: Tony Johnson
