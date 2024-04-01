10 picturesque villages within an easy drive of Leeds that are Yorkshire's best kept secrets

There's stunning landscapes on our doorstep

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 1st Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

The bustling city of Leeds is just a stone's throw away from some beautiful scenery, quaint villages and the rolling hills of the countryside. Tourists and day-trippers flock to pretty towns such as HarrogateIlkley and Hebden Bridge, but there are many wonderful lesser-known villages that are Yorkshire's best kept secrets.

If you're looking for a picturesque spring walk, or even a relocation to the country, these are some of the most stunning villages within an easy drive of Leeds.

Lofthouse is a tiny village in the Nidderdale area of North Yorkshire and boasts the delightful Nidd Falls. Drive: 1hr 15min

1. Lofthouse, North Yorkshire

Lofthouse is a tiny village in the Nidderdale area of North Yorkshire and boasts the delightful Nidd Falls. Drive: 1hr 15min Photo: Gerard Binks Photography

Kettlewell is an attractive grey stone village nestled in the steep, narrow part of the Yorkshire Dales. Walk through picturesque cottages before enjoying a pint in one of its pubs. Drive: 1hr 15mins to 1hr 30mins

2. Kettlewell, North Yorkshire

Kettlewell is an attractive grey stone village nestled in the steep, narrow part of the Yorkshire Dales. Walk through picturesque cottages before enjoying a pint in one of its pubs. Drive: 1hr 15mins to 1hr 30mins Photo: Marisa Cashill

Hebden is a small yet historic village nestled in Lower Wharfedale in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales. The village is designated as a conservation area. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15min

3. Hebden, North Yorkshire

Hebden is a small yet historic village nestled in Lower Wharfedale in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales. The village is designated as a conservation area. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15min Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Osmotherley, a tiny village in the Hambleton hills, boasts wide views across to the Yorkshire Dales. The village has three pubs, two cafes and a fish and chip shop and is close to the stunning Cod Beck reservoir. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15min

4. Osmotherley, North Yorkshire

Osmotherley, a tiny village in the Hambleton hills, boasts wide views across to the Yorkshire Dales. The village has three pubs, two cafes and a fish and chip shop and is close to the stunning Cod Beck reservoir. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15min Photo: Simon Hulme

As you approach Skidby, near Beverley, you will see the impressive four-sailed mill standing on top of the hill. The gorgeous Millhouse Restaurant is worth a visit. Drive: 1hr 15min

5. Skidby, East Riding of Yorkshire

As you approach Skidby, near Beverley, you will see the impressive four-sailed mill standing on top of the hill. The gorgeous Millhouse Restaurant is worth a visit. Drive: 1hr 15min Photo: Tony Johnson

Bishop Burton is a small village on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds. Much of the village forms a conservation area and it's home to one of Europe's leading Equestrian Centres. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15min

6. Bishop Burton, East Riding of Yorkshire

Bishop Burton is a small village on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds. Much of the village forms a conservation area and it's home to one of Europe's leading Equestrian Centres. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15min Photo: Tony Johnson

