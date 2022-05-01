10 of the best two-bedroom homes in Leeds on sale now for less than £150,000

10 of the best two-bedroom homes in Leeds on sale now for less than £150,000

Need a two bedroom home in Leeds?

By Daniel Sheridan
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 4:45 am

Here are 10 of the best options on the market right now - all within a £150,000 budget (All pictures/ descriptions Zoopla):

1. Woodbridge Green, Leeds LS6

£140,000 Entrance hall. Fitted kitchen with a good range of storage cupboards. Particularly large living room which is a fantastic space for the whole family. To the first floor there are two double bedrooms which are a really good size. There is a three-piece family bathroom which is clean and tidy. Externally there are off street parking spaces shared with other residents and the public. There is a low maintenance garden.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Sandringham Crescent, Moortown, Leeds LS17

£130,000 A well presented two double first floor flat with a private entrance and located on a popular development just off the Ring Road in Moortown. The property is currently let to a professional tenant on a fixed term Assured Shorthold Tenancy at GBP650pcm (the fixed term is to 7 July 2022 but we understand the tenant would be happy to renew).

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Ingledew Court, Leeds LS17

£140,000 The property is offered for sale with no onward chain and the accommodation briefly comprises; entrance hall with large store cupboard, open plan lounge-diner, fully fitted kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom, and external storage cupboard. This bright and spacious apartment has underfloor heating throughout and must be viewed to appreciate! To arrange a viewing, please contact Stoneacre Properties.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Whitecliffe Crescent, Swillington, Leeds LS26

£150,000 Externally the property offers an enclosed large garden to the rear which is low maintenance. Also benefits from a garage, perfect for storage or a vehicle. Internally the kitchen is modern offering a integrated electric oven and gas hob, with a wide range of wall and base units. The lounge is open and spacious with a feature fire place. Well presented master bedroom, a second double bedrooms and a fully tilled three piece bathroom finished to a high standard.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
LeedsZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 3