10 of the best two-bedroom homes in Leeds on sale now for less than £150,000

1. Woodbridge Green, Leeds LS6

£140,000 Entrance hall. Fitted kitchen with a good range of storage cupboards. Particularly large living room which is a fantastic space for the whole family. To the first floor there are two double bedrooms which are a really good size. There is a three-piece family bathroom which is clean and tidy. Externally there are off street parking spaces shared with other residents and the public. There is a low maintenance garden.

Photo: Zoopla