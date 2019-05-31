Home Bargains is selling three new luxury flavoured gins - including a Mystical Unicorn gin

Have your say

Flavoured gins continue to increase in popularity and now Home Bargains is selling a premium, yet affordable range of uniquely flavoured gins - just in time for summer.

Three unique flavours

Manchester Drinks Company has launched a gin liqueur range including Mystical Unicorn, Parma Violet and Rhubarb & Ginger.

The small batch gin liqueur is distilled with pure mountain water, before being infused with vibrant, sweet flavours.

The Mystical Unicorn flavour contains candy floss and marshmallow flavours, alongside a secret mystical shimmer that is activated when shaken.

Rhubarb & Ginger gin combines the two classic flavours, which have become increasingly popular in gins lately.

The Parma Violet gin is infused with the iconic flavour of Parma Violet sweets.

This flavoured gin liqueur range is now available in Home Bargains stores nationwide, costing £8 per 500ml bottle.

Richard Benjamin, Director at Manchester Drinks said: “Gin is going to be the drink of the summer and we wanted to create a range that includes flavours we all know and love while also introducing something new and exciting.

“Our aim with this range was to create premium gin that looks and tastes high-quality but that is very affordable. So far the feedback has been amazing!”

Flavoured gins increase in popularity

Aldi has also recently launched three new flavoured gins as part of their summer gin festival, which began on 26 May and lasts until the end of June.

The new flavours include Blackcurrant & Liquorice Gin (£19.99), Raspberry & Elderflower Gin Liqueur (£9.99) and Rhubarb Gin by Gin Lane (£19.99).

The Blackcurrant & Liquorice Gin has an ABV of 37.5% and combines blackcurrant and coriander, sweetened with liquorice, citrus and almond.

The Rhubarb Gin has an ABV of 40% and is a classic London distilled gin, which balances its sweet rhubarb flavours with citrus fruits.