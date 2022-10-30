The University of Leeds has been named one of the most haunted universities , according to a recent survey. The survey, conducted by Knowledge Academy , ranked the university as the sixth most haunted in the UK behind Liverpool, Bath and York.

The Knowledge Academy looked into the amount of cemeteries, gravestones, listed structures (and how long they’ve been listed for), and paranormal reports within two miles of each university campus to work out the spooky scores. The University of Liverpool came in first place overall, with a creepy score of 8.73 out of 10 based on the institute’s age and the average number of gravestones nearby.

Although the University of Liverpool did not receive the highest number of paranormal claims – that honour belongs to the University of Exeter, which received a perfect paranormal score of 10 out of 10. Meanwhile closer to home, the University of Leeds had a strong scary score of 7.64 thanks in part to Armley Mills being nearby, along with 885 listed buildings and almost 300,000 gravestones.

Knowledge Academy said: “Sixth-placed Leeds University is no stranger to the supernatural. Situated less than two miles from the main campus is Armley Mills, an industrial building that was destroyed by fire in 1778 and needed to be rebuilt.

“While today, the premises is home to the Leeds Industrial Museum, it remains a harrowing spot for paranormal activity, with the presence of a Victorian gentleman harmed in the fire said to lurk in the oldest part of the mill.” ”

The top ten most haunted universities in the UK

1. The University of Liverpool

2. The University of Bath

3. The University of York

- 4. Liverpool John Moores University

- 4. The University of Exeter

6. The University of Leeds

7. Oxford Brookes University

8. The University of Lincoln

9. The University of Kent