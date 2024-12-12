Give the gift of luxury this Christmas with Hand Picked Hotels gift vouchers
From luxurious overnight stays and indulgent spa days to fine dining or traditional afternoon teas, there’s something for everyone.
Crathorne Hall Hotel in Yorkshire is a perfect place to visit if you’re wanting to experience the stunning countryside surrounded by the Yorkshire Moors. Enjoy crisp walks, unwind by roaring fires and indulge in exceptional seasonal dining. We’ve created the perfect setting for a memorable, relaxing and truly merry stay.
Surprise someone special with the joy of choosing their dream escape, wrapped in the warmth and sparkle of Christmas. Make this season truly memorable with Hand Picked Hotels.
Please take a look at a whole host of other Christmas excitement going on at Crathorne Hall and across the other Hand Picked Hotels.